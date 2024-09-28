Lewis Hamilton Releases Statement After Singapore GP Frustrations
Lewis Hamilton was visibly frustrated after the Singapore Grand Prix last Sunday, where a strategic miscalculation cost him valuable positions.
Having qualified in a promising third position, the British driver found himself relegated to sixth by the end of the race. In a reflective statement shared on his Instagram Story, Hamilton addressed the furious discussions that ensued regarding Mercedes' race strategy.
The tension arose from Mercedes' decision to start the seven-time champion on soft tires, a choice differing from most other drivers, including teammate George Russell, who began the race on medium tires. This strategy backfired as Hamilton struggled to maintain the necessary pace, prompting an early pit stop. Consequently, he slipped behind Russell, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc, significantly impacting his race outcome.
Speaking to the media directly after the race, Hamilton commented, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
“We sat in our meeting in the morning of the race, actually the night before they already mentioned that they would like to split the cars.
“And for me, I was a bit perplexed by it. Because in the past, when we’ve ever been in that position.
“Normally if George has qualified well like he normally does and I’m out of the top 10 or something, then we’ll split the strategies, but when we were so close, it didn’t make sense to me.
“So I battled as hard as I could to fight to go on the medium tyre, but the team continued to suggest that I started on the soft.
“And then when they took the tyre blankets off, everyone was on mediums.”
Mercedes' Technical Director, James Allison, acknowledged the strategic error, referring to the call as a "clear mistake." During the race, Hamilton himself had questioned the long-term viability of the hard compound tires, hinting at his unease with the strategy from the outset.
In his social media statement, Hamilton admitted the frustrations that surfaced during the race. He explained, as quoted by GPBlog:
"Hey all, heading into the weekend focused on training for the next race. I know there has been a lot of chat around the last one and our strategy in Singapore which just didn't work. When that happens it's natural to be frustrated and easy for me to speak out in that frustration.
"We knew starting on soft tyres was a bold and risky move but one that could give is an advantage at the start and I ultimately agreed with that recommendation. We also miscalculated what others might do."
"Make no mistake though, things are cool with the team. As with all successful partnerships, you have to have some lows to have some highs. We're not afraid of those tricky conversations and challenging moments which is why we have achieved so much together. We will support each other to the very end. It's all love. See you in Austin."
F1 2024 Constructors' Standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Red Bull Racing - 475 points
3. Ferrari - 441 points
4. Mercedes - 329 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 31 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points