Lewis Hamilton Reveals 'Emotional' Moment As Mercedes Announced His Replacement
Lewis Hamilton described it as "surreal" and "emotional" to wake up on Saturday morning, knowing that Andrea Kimi Antonelli would be announced as his replacement at Mercedes next year. After agreeing to move to Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton is set to leave a space open alongside George Russell at Mercedes.
The official confirmation of Antonelli's promotion, announced in a press conference at Monza, marked a significant moment for Hamilton, who has been with Mercedes since 2013. Reflecting on the news, Hamilton shared that, despite knowing for a while, the announcement made it feel real, signaling the end of an era in his long-standing relationship with the team.
"I was quite emotional this morning. But really happy for Kimi and for this team," Hamilton said, as quoted by ESPN. "I know Kimi is going to do a great job."
This year has been particularly poignant for the Mercedes driver, especially as he took an emotional victory at the British Grand Prix, his first win in over two and a half years. He then followed it up with another win at the Belgian Grand Prix, capitalizing on teammate George Russell's disqualification due to an underweight car. Hamilton, who secured six of his seven titles with Mercedes, has said that each race this season has carried extra weight for him, knowing it will be his last with the team he's called home since 2013.
"It's been there all year. Every single race we have turned up and I ... I love my team so much and we have been through a hell of a lot together," Hamilton added.
"So it will be emotional every single race, because every race we do is the last time at that particular race and every race we get closer and closer to the last time I'll be in a Mercedes and that is tough, it's definitely going to be tough."
Hamilton qualified sixth for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, missing out on the front row by just 0.186 seconds. He acknowledged that two mistakes during his qualifying lap cost him a better position on the grid, leaving him to start Sunday's race from the third row.
"I'm absolutely furious," he told Sky Sports, as quoted in the same report from ESPN.
"I could have been on pole. I could have been at least on the front row. "I didn't do the job in the end. I lost 0.15 seconds into Turn One and Two and then I lost 0.1 seconds at the last corner. No one to blame but myself."