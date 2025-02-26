Lewis Hamilton Reveals Key Behind Ferrari's Performance: 'I Should Be Able to Do That'
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his thoughts on the factors contributing to Ferrari's current performance and his personal journey since joining the team. After a strong career with Mercedes, Hamilton joined Ferrari, starting a whole new chapter in his life.
This switch, announced in early 2024, prompted plenty of interest and speculation, given Ferrari's struggles to clinch championships in recent seasons. Their last win was a Constructors' Championship back in 2008.
The switch to Ferrari has been exciting yet challenging for Hamilton. He’s been adjusting to working with a completely different car, facilities, and team personnel.
"It's a really exciting experience," he shared about his new team. "This is something I've really enjoyed trying to wrap my mind around, particularly also just in settings and the terminology they use and the different ways that they can set up a car. That's taken some getting used to, for sure."
Hamilton seems to be embracing this new phase with enthusiasm, adding that the setting has been welcoming without the need for huge changes in his driving style.
"I don't feel that currently I'm having to change my driving style too much. I'm actually feeling quite comfortable in the car and just taking one step at a time," he noted.
Working alongside Charles Leclerc, who has been a part of Ferrari since 2019, Hamilton is part of a team that is determined to place at the top of the Constructors' Standings.
With Ferrari's new car, the SF-25, a different pullrod front suspension setup presents one of several technical challenges that Hamilton faces this season. Such changes require not just skilled adaption, but a great deal of understanding and collaboration with his team, something that his learning Italian is certainly helping with.
"I hope we'll see as we get further down the line at the real race circuits that we're going to just how much aligns and how much change I might have to do. The key is to be open-minded and to be dynamic. I think, luckily, with my experience, I should be able to do that."
Hamilton's move to Ferrari bears resemblance to his earlier move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, a shift also viewed as risky yet proving immensely successful. His drive continues to fuel his work ethic, spending long hours with his team to ensure the best performance possible.
"I never thought at this point in my career I would have so much excitement being at work…wanting to be at work early, wanting to put even extra levels of work in to achieve the dream - but here I am."
The excitement is palpable, as Hamilton describes feeling inspired and supported by both the team and his fans.
"It really is like a new life. I just felt this new wave of life and energy. I guess I've received that from everyone here. From the fans, from the way people have reacted to me joining.
"Of course, you've got a few people that will say a negative thing here and there. But it doesn't touch what we're doing and what we're working towards."
