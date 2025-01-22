Lewis Hamilton Reveals Striking Yellow Helmet For 2025 Season With Ferrari
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has shared his striking yellow crash helmet for the 2025 season with the Maranello outfit. The seven-time world champion sported a fluorescent yellow color lid last year with Mercedes. Now though, the bright yellow color matches the Ferrari logo and complements his red racing overalls.
Hamilton's historic arrival at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters on Monday, January 20, captured widespread attention. Welcomed warmly by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, team principal Fred Vasseur, and chairman John Elkann, Hamilton also received an enthusiastic reception from the Tifosi, who gathered outside to catch a glimpse of him.
Day 2 was reportedly spent testing on Ferrari's simulator to prepare for his first track outing on Day 3. The car used for Hamilton’s track session is believed to be the 2022 F1-75, although some reports suggest it might be the SF-23 from the 2023 season.
Bearing his iconic number 44 under the Testing of Previous Cars regulations, the sleek red Ferrari was likely fitted with wet tires for the session. A social media video showcases Hamilton in red with his new crash helmet, braving the cold weather as he swiftly got to doing what he does best.
Fans have been eager to catch the track action at Fiorano, and many reportedly stationed themselves in the woods around the track from Tuesday itself to spot him on Wednesday morning, while around 200 people were on the bridge overlooking the track that gave them a bird's-eye view of the circuit.
Hamilton's arrival at Maranello on Monday comes nearly a year after he made the bombshell announcement about signing with Ferrari on February 1, 2024. Admitting that his Ferrari joining is a dream come true, the 40-year-old driver stated:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
"I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.
"Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."