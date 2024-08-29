Lewis Hamilton's Blunt Reaction to Kimi Antonelli Joining Mercedes Revealed
While talking to the media leading up to the Italian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton didn't mince words about his preferences for his future replacement at Mercedes. While he believes that Kimi Antonelli is the future of the Brackley team, he was keen to add his reaction to the Formula 2 driver joining the F1 grid.
Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old racing phenomenon, has rapidly ascended the competitive ladder of motorsports. As a testament to his burgeoning career, Antonelli is slated to participate in Free Practice 1 at the Italian Grand Prix with Mercedes. Reflecting on Antonelli's journey, Hamilton recalled an earlier encounter with the young racer.
“I said a long time ago that I think he was who the team should choose moving forwards.
“He’s one of those young, super-talented kids coming through. He’s a young adult now, but he’s only 18.
“I think people need to remember he is just 18, but he has a bright future ahead of him and I’m really excited to see and watch his progress.
“I saw a picture of us earlier on of us back in I think 2018. He was one of the grid kids and it’s like ‘sh*t, now he’s going to be on the grid,’” he joked bluntly.
“It obviously reminds you of how old you are when you have those experiences, but yeah I’m looking forward to seeing him on track in Formula 1,” he commented, adding, “We’ve been watching him through the different formulas.”
Adding to the anticipation, Mercedes’ team principal, Toto Wolff, has echoed Hamilton's confidence in Antonelli, having fast-tracked him into a Formula 2 seat where he has already secured victories in both a sprint and a feature race.
Hamilton was keen to give advice to Antonelli, who will be taking his Mercedes seat next year:
“For Kimi tomorrow it’s just about enjoying himself and having fun. It’s going to be an experience for him.
“He’s obviously been testing but tomorrow will be the first time testing this car, which is so much nicer than the 2022 car,” Hamilton explained. “So he’s going to be all smiles tomorrow for sure. It’s a pretty drastic difference. The more information and input we get, the better.”
The impact of Antonelli's ascension on Mercedes stretches beyond just filling a seat. Hamilton views Antonelli’s fresh perspective as vital for the team’s ongoing development. “It’s definitely always good having more input,” he noted.