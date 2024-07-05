Lewis Hamilton's F1 Movie Name Revealed Ahead Of Teaser Release
The highly-anticipated Formula 1 movie, prominently featuring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, has officially been named "F1" and is poised for a grand reveal next summer in 2025.
The film, produced by Lewis Hamilton, will be introduced through a sneak peek at the forthcoming Formula 1 British Grand Prix, as confirmed by F1's social media:
"Finally, official. Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025.
"Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix."
Lewis Hamilton not only serves as an executive producer but is also thought to feature as a cameo. Alongside Pitt, the star-filled roster includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo. Under the seasoned direction of Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer in association with Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, "F1" is shaping up to be a hallmark in sports dramas.
The storyline of "F1" is built around a gripping narrative where Brad Pitt’s character, a seasoned F1 driver, makes a resolute comeback to mentor a young rising star, played by Damson Idris. Together, they race for the fictional team APXGP.
"F1" will hit theaters with its premiere slated for June 25, 2025, internationally, followed closely by its North American debut on June 27, 2025.
Despite facing setbacks such as delays due to industry strikes which affected planned scenes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton remained undeterred. He commented during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend:
“If there wasn't a strike we would be filming one of the really cool scenes here this weekend.
“But we'll continue on filming next year so you'll see them around more.
“We've already got great footage with the demo drivers, who have done a great job, as all the [F1] drivers got to see in Austin [2023].
“We'll keep pushing along. It's still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I'm really confident in what Jerry is going to produce.”