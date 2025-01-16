Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Debut Leads To Police Warning As 'Hamilton Mania' Escalates In Maranello
Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero has claimed that Lewis Hamilton's upcoming debut in a Ferrari F1 car next week is going to be "hard work" for the police.
The British driver is scheduled to visit Ferrari's Maranello headquarters for his track debut in one of their older cars, which is either a 2022 or 2023 model, at Ferrari's Fiorano test track.
Chinchero has revealed that fan excitement is already escalating in the town. During an appearance on the F1 podcast, as quoted by Crash.net, he explained:
“A kind of Hamilton mania has already started in Italy.
“Since the New Year began, there is a big question mark that Italian Ferrari fans are trying to answer – when will the first test of Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari car take place?
“I cannot imagine the number of people that will be around the track. I’m expecting the Maranello and Fiorano streets will be filled with people.
“I’m expecting something that we haven’t seen in years. So it will be hard work for the police in Maranello.
“But I’m not surprised. All the national media, not only the sports media, are giving a lot of space to the man Lewis Hamilton.
“The mainstream is telling you who is Lewis, his passion and interest, the story of his career and his desire to end this career driving a Ferrari.”
Speaking about his move to Ferrari, after being with Mercedes since 2013, Hamilton explained:
"I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there's a lot to reflect on.
"To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful.
"Your next opportunity is always within reach. Here's to 2025 - a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let's make it one to remember. Andiamo #newjob."
