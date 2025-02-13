Lewis Hamilton's First Italian Ferrari Speech Revealed Ahead Of 2025 Season - Watch
Lewis Hamilton has captured the attention of fans and Ferrari team members by delivering his first speech in Italian ahead of the 2025 season with the Maranello-based squad.
Reading from his phone, the seven-time champion thanked the passionate fanbase during the address. His effort reveals his commitment to adapting to the storied team known for its rich history and dedicated followers.
Charles Leclerc, Hamilton’s new teammate, was also present during the speech and seemed genuinely pleased with Hamilton's effort. Leclerc, who is fluent in Italian, French, Spanish, and English has been with Ferrari since 2019, solidifying his place within the team and with the Tifosi.
Hamilton began the onboarding process with Ferrari in January. Speaking about taking a Ferrari F1 car from a previous year out on track for the first time, the British driver explained:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”
Ferrari team chief Fred Vasseur also commented at the time:
“As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team.
“Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.
"As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain.
"It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today."
