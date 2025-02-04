Lewis Hamilton’s Latest Ferrari Test: A Warning Shot to Leclerc?
Lewis Hamilton's recent session in Ferrari's 2024 car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has raised eyebrows over his partnership with Charles Leclerc. This begins a new chapter in Hamilton's storied career as he steps into the Scuderia for the 2025 F1 season. The iconic driver, who left Mercedes after 15 years, is now testing Ferrari's SF-24 model, kicking off a fresh phase in his Formula 1 journey.
Ferrari's 2024 season saw them securing numerous podium finishes. Despite their strong performance, Ferrari fell short of clinching the Constructors' Championship, which went to McLaren. The SF-24 machinery, the car tested by Hamilton, has proved to be more stable and predictable compared to its predecessor, the SF-23. However, it still struggled to match the outright pace of McLaren's dominant MCL60.
The test in Barcelona is part of Pirelli's extensive programme to develop tyres for the 2026 season. The upcoming regulations call for a 20% reduction in downforce, prompting Ferrari to modify the SF-24 for lower-downforce. This setup is designed to simulate the 2026 conditions, allowing the tire manufacturer to assess tyre performance and durability under such demanding scenarios.
Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari hasn't been entirely smooth. During a previous Barcelona test, he crashed the SF-23. His initial tests at Fiorano also revealed issues with the Ferrari pedal box, which required modifications to match his expectations.
Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari has certainly stirred discussions. As a seven-time World Champion, his move is a symbolic moment in Formula 1. At 40, Hamilton's presence brings both hype and skepticism, as his performance is will be keenly watched against his young teammate like Leclerc.
His laps in the SF-24 have already come under the microscope, especially with Leclerc completing the test program with a lap time slightly slower than Hamilton's. Of course, in these conditions, lap times can't be judged. We have no idea how the cars were setup, or if they were even comparable.
McLaren is also an essential part of this tyre testing collaboration. With Lando Norris behind the wheel, McLaren logged the fastest time of the day during the session. Norris completed an impressive 159 laps in the modified MCL60 mule, while Oscar Piastri is set to continue McLaren's efforts.
Hamilton's drive at Barcelona is a glimpse into his long-term goals, with a contract reportedly extending until the end of 2026. This suggests a push to secure an eighth world title, an ambition that sees him challenging Leclerc and others fiercely. His early laps in the SF-24 might have been part of tyre testing, but they also served as a warning shot indicating his intent.
As Hamilton continues to acclimate to the scarlet cars, there will be plenty of anticipation.