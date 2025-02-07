Lewis Hamilton's Present to 3,000 Mercedes F1 Employees Revealed After Ferrari Move
Lewis Hamilton's exit from Mercedes was celebrated by the driver with a thoughtful farewell gift, thanking his former team for the hard work behind his six champion wins.
The celebrated Formula 1 driver has commissioned a painting from legendary motorsport artist Paul Oz, providing a unique and personal token of appreciation for all 3,000 Mercedes employees. This artwork depicts Hamilton's car from the memorable 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, a race he not only won but also used to pay tribute to the late Niki Lauda with a symbolic red halo on his car.
Paul Oz is known for his distinctive portrayals of motorsport legends. His portfolio includes busts of key figures such as Bruce McLaren, Ayrton Senna, and James Hunt. The original painting that Hamilton commissioned from Oz is prominently showcased at Mercedes' Brackley headquarters, serving as a reminder of Hamilton's successful era with the team.
Each employee received a print of this piece, making it a keepsake that many will likely cherish for years. This gesture has been praised as a "class act" by Oz, who shared the behind-the-scenes of the creation process, adding that Hamilton's request was to emphasize the car itself as a symbol of the collective effort behind his successes.
Niki Lauda, an influential and legendary figure in Formula 1 and a key influence at Mercedes, was instrumental in bringing Hamilton aboard the team in 2013. Known for his trademark red cap, Lauda's legacy was honored by Mercedes with a red halo during the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix following his passing.
This tribute is now embedded within the painting commissioned by Hamilton, linking his victory at Monaco to Lauda's enduring impact on the team and its people. Hamilton's bond with Mercedes, strengthened in part by Lauda, is reflected in the artwork that celebrates their long and successful history.
Hamilton's achievements at Mercedes are nothing short of remarkable. By the start of 2025, his career statistics include 356 races, 105 wins, and seven Drivers' Championships. His ability to consistently perform at the highest levels has made him one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history. Now, as Hamilton moves to Ferrari with a lucrative reported £50 million-per-year contract, he aims to clinch an eighth championship and further cement his legacy.
His migration to Ferrari is set against a backdrop of high expectations. Ferrari finished second in the Constructors' Championship in 2024, narrowly missing the title. Their decision to sign Hamilton is indicative of the team's strategic ambition to return to the top of the podium. Now, the Briton has started pre-season testing in Barcelona as he acclimates to his new team, preparing for the inaugural race of the season in Australia on March 16.
The 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, chosen for Hamilton's parting gift, was a moment of loss for the Brackley squad. Hamilton's victory, taking place just days after Lauda's death, carried a deeper meaning for the team.
Paul Oz explained his involvement in the project:
"Now that it’s public knowledge and all 3,000 Mercedes GP employees have received their prints of this, I can talk about it. Commissioned by Lewis himself as a departing present for everybody at Mercedes… class act!
"My only remit was that I should focus on the car rather than Lewis, and so I chose to paint an image from Monaco 2019, just a few days after Niki Lauda passed, and the team ran a red halo to remember Niki. Lewis stuck it on pole and then dominated the race."
Hamilton's career at Ferrari will be closely watched as he starts a new chapter, with the prospect of setting new records and achieving an unprecedented milestone.
