Lewis Hamilton's Reacts To Scathing 'Won't Drive At 200%' Claim - 'Working My Butt Off'
Lewis Hamilton has responded to comments made by former Mercedes engineer Philipp Brändle, who, while praising the seven-time world champion, suggested that Hamilton wouldn't push the car to its absolute limits at 200% if he knows it lacks the pace to win. Hamilton clarified that he has been pushing the car to its limits, emphasizing that he's been working his "butt off" to achieve the best possible results.
Hamilton finally regained his winning form this season after Mercedes unlocked the secret to the W15's performance mid-season. George Russell won the race in Austria, while Hamilton claimed victories at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.
The wins arrive for the 39-year-old driver after two long years as Mercedes struggled to develop a fast car since the inception of the ground effect era in 2022. With a quicker W15, Hamilton prepares for the last ten races with the team before his Ferrari switch in 2025. Brändle, who worked on Hamilton's car until the end of 2019, made the following statement to Motorsport-Total.com:
“What I think always sets him apart a little, both positively and negatively, is that when he knows he has a chance of winning something, he can drive at 200 percent.
“But if he has the feeling that the car isn’t running well, that he somehow has no chance of winning the race, then unfortunately he lets himself go a bit, which is a shame.
“If he sees even the slightest chance, then he drives as well as ever, I think, like no other.”
However, Hamilton has responded to his claims, suggesting he is getting to terms with the car, but the progression is gradual. He contradicted Brändle's statements, suggesting he was "giving it everything" to achieve the best possible result. Here's what he said to Formula 1 on the Thursday Drivers' Wrap, ahead of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort:
"I'm slowly getting more and more comfortable with the car. I've definitely, definitely struggled during the year.
"I read some comment from someone earlier that says that I'm not putting, I don't drive 200% when the car's not right. But I've been working my butt off all year I've been giving it everything and it just it's not been good enough, so just been trying to work at it, and get um, get better.
"As the car's progressing, I'm becoming more and more at one with it, and now the results are starting to come, which is a great feeling."