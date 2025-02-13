Lewis Hamilton’s Successor Takes a Dig at Former Sponsor: 'Adidas Is a Big Improvement'
Kimi Antonelli, set to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025, has taken a subtle jab at the team's former apparel sponsor. The young driver is very enthusiastic for the new partnership between Mercedes and Adidas, calling it a "a big improvement".
More News: Jean Todt Addresses Michael Schumacher Condition Questions After Regular Visits
The new partnership signifies Adidas' first substantial step into the world of Formula 1, stepping in as the official apparel sponsor for Mercedes. This role was previously held by manufacturers like Puma and Tommy Hilfiger, making Adidas’ entry a big change for the team.
Team boss Toto Wolff called the partnership "groundbreaking," reflecting on working with a global brand like Adidas.
"For us, it is absolutely the right timing. I have been following Formula 1 for a long time. The sport has become even bigger thanks to formats such as the Netflix documentary 'Drive To Survive' and is also reaching a young target group," said Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.
Kimi Antonelli, the rising star who has been part of Mercedes’ junior driver program since he was 12, is now in the spotlight as he takes over Lewis Hamilton’s seat. Having ascended from karting through Formula 4 and Formula 2, Antonelli’s progression has been swift. He joined the F1 program with a less-than-ideal debut FP1 performance, but despite the tough start, he looks to be a strong addition to the Brackley outfit.
More News: Andrea Kimi Antonelli Opens Up On Mindset Ahead Of Rookie F1 2025 Season
"It's a big improvement on the things we've had in recent years," Antonelli cheekily said regarding the partnership via Bild.
""I have already replaced my entire wardrobe. My mother is completely desperate because she doesn't know where she will find space for all the things."
The fashion brand aims to clothe the mechanics and offer official team apparel for fans to purchase - a line that quickly sold out.
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.