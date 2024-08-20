Lewis Hamilton Shares Emotional Message After 'Overwhelming' F1 Summer Break Trip
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton used the summer break to journey across Africa. Hamilton's 2024 African tour, his second significant trip to the continent, began in Morocco. His various Instagram posts shared the insane experience with his fans.
The F1 champion shared that the trip had not only left him overwhelmed but also "re-centered and at peace" ahead of the return to racing with the Dutch Grand Prix this coming weekend.
He posted:
"For a second year, I’m so fortunate to travel through Africa during the break. The first time around I was overwhelmed by just how beautiful and healing this world can be, and this trip is no different. Just like last time, I’m feeling more and more re-centered and at peace as the days go by. Morocco was the first stop, words can’t describe the experience, hopefully photos come close. Still so much to see and learn, see you in the next."
The British driver continued:
"Next stop is Senegal. This was a very surreal part of the trip. I visited Gorée island, which was the largest slave-trading site on the African coast for centuries. This was so heavy. You can’t even imagine the horrors faced by the people who were taken from their homelands and sold for hundreds of years. The millions of people who died at sea. I really feel the weight of it. It’s so important to learn our history and to honour the people we come from and live for them. Thank you, Senegal. Everyone I met here was amazing and I definitely need to come back. Can’t recommend it enough."
Rounding off the trip, the Mercedes driver took the opportunity to meet with refugees in Mozambique.
"Grateful for the opportunity to meet with refugees living in Maratane Refugee Settlement in northern Mozambique. The country is home to more than 710,000 displaced people, including 25,000 refugees. Being able to meet some of these people is not an experience I take lightly. Whether they’ve been displaced due to conflict or natural disasters, they strive for themselves, their families, and their histories every day.
"The strength, spirit, and resilience of the people I met will stick with me for the rest of my life, as will the compassion of those working on the ground to defend and protect their lives every day. All of our lives are connected, and we share everything. Joy and pain, triumph and struggle. Our support for one another has to extend globally. @refugees is making a difference by providing humanitarian assistance and focusing on long-term support like education, helping people realise their full potential."