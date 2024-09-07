Lewis Hamilton Shares Emotional Message As Mercedes Exit Nears
As Lewis Hamilton’s storied tenure with Mercedes draws to a poignant close, the British racing legend has shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey with the Brackley-based squad.
With only eight races remaining in the current season, the anticipation is building as Hamilton prepares to make a significant transition to Ferrari, where he will team up with Charles Leclerc.
Upon the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix, the last European race of the season for Hamilton with Mercedes, he took to Instagram to convey the emotional weight of the moment. He shared to his story:
"Leaving Monza, it hit me that it was the last European race this year. The last time I'll be in my room in engineering that's been my home for 12 years. This is such a unique time in my life, one that continues to bring out a lot of emotions. What I feel the most is pride and gratitude. The memories will last forever, as will the memories I make next year."
Hamilton's journey with Mercedes began in 2013, as he stepped in to fill the shoes of Michael Schumacher. It was a momentous period for the sport, marked by the advent of the hybrid era in 2014. Mercedes quickly emerged as a dominant force, crafting a car that would showcase Hamilton's immense skills.
Over the course of his illustrious tenure with Mercedes, Hamilton captured an astounding six world titles and achieved 84 Grand Prix victories.
The decision to transition to Ferrari marks a new chapter for Hamilton. The upcoming season will see Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc, potentially forming a formidable duo in the iconic red of Ferrari.
Speaking about his surprising move at the time of the announcement, Hamilton commented to Formula 1:
“I feel like… it was obviously the hardest decision that I think I’ve ever had to make. Obviously I’ve been with Mercedes for, I think it’s like 26 years they’ve supported me, and we’ve had an absolutely incredible journey together. We’ve created history within the sport, and it’s something I take a lot of pride in and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved.
“But I think ultimately I’m writing my story and I felt like it was time to start a new chapter.
“Of course, I think for every driver growing up, watching the history, watching Michael Schumacher in his prime, I think probably all of us sit in our garage and see the screen pop up, and you see the driver in the red cockpit and you wonder what it would be like to be surrounded by the red.
“You go to the Italian Grand Prix and you see the sea of red Ferrari fans and you can only stand in awe of that. It’s a team that’s not had huge success recently, since 2007, and I saw it as a huge challenge. Without a doubt, even as a kid, I used to play [on games] as Michael in that car, so it definitely is a dream and I’m really, really excited about it.”