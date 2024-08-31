Lewis Hamilton Shares Message To Mercedes Replacement Kimi Antonelli In Social Media Post
Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has congratulated Andrea Kimi Antonelli on his imminent promotion to Mercedes, set to commence in the 2025 season.
The British racing icon extended his best wishes via an Instagram story, writing:
"Congrats Kimi Antonelli. I have no doubt you will bring a lot to the team alongside George next year."
Earlier today, Mercedes officially announced their 2025 driver line-up, with the signing of Antonelli. The 18-year-old Italian's promotion follows an impressive stint in the Formula 2 (F2) series and notable performance during F1 testing earlier this year.
Team Principal Toto Wolff expressed considerable optimism about the new driver pairing, explaining:
“Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed.
“We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.
“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.
“George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team.
“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.
“In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field.”
Antonelli commented:
“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025.
“Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity.
“I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.
“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for.
“He is super-fast, a multiple Grand Prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”
This comes after Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari from 2025 to drive alongside Charles Leclerc.