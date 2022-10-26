Lewis Hamilton Shocks Fans With Surprising Admission: "I Don't Like To Drive"

Lewis Hamilton has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix this weekend.

The seven-time world F1 champion explained that he doesn't like to drive which he says is something people always find strange. He quickly adds a caveat to that, saying "unless I'm going fast".

Kimmel asked Hamilton:

"Now, did you drive yourself here tonight?"

Hamilton quickly responded:

"I didn't, I don't like to drive "No. People always ask me. I actually don't really like driving unless I'm going fast"

Puzzled by this, Kimmel went on to ask the Mercedes driver if people get nervous driving with him being the passenger. To which Hamilton explained:

"I'm honestly the best passenger. "The only time I ever drive is when I go back and visit my parents who are actually here in LA with us right now, and my dad's driving around somewhere. "I think he's gone down the PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]. He loves cars and he loves driving. Um, but for me, I'd rather just hand the keys to my friends or something like that."

Hamilton also said that he doesn't like traffic and finds it more stressful, which makes more sense. When you think he has 103 F1 race wins, 103 pole positions, and 189 podium finishes to his name, he clearly doesn't like other drivers being in front or around him.

Mercedes have had difficult 2022 season so far and are yet to get a race win. The last time they went a whole season without a race win was eleven years ago.

Hamilton fans were happy to see the British driver back near the front of the grid on Sunday's Austin Grand Prix where he led a number of the laps in the latter stages of the race, but unfortunately could not defend Red Bull's Max Verstappen until the end. However, Hamilton's second place podium is encouraging that Mercedes are getting over their problems and fans are eager to see how Hamilton and his teammate George Russell perform at the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix.