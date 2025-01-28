Lewis Hamilton Sparks Michael Schumacher Nostalgia as Ferrari Dreams Explode
Lewis Hamilton's recent move to Ferrari has sparked a wave of nostalgia for racing legend Michael Schumacher.
After Ferrari revealed the first images of Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc in their 2025 season race suits, fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to the Schumacher era at Ferrari.
The images have prompted mixed reactions from fans excited to see the red team return to its former glory. Comments like "Haven’t been this excited for an F1 season since Michael [Schumacher]" and "Hang it in the LOURVE" reveal the excitement surrounding the seven-time champion's debut with the team.
Meanwhile, other fans shared mixed emotions, noting, "I'll miss Carlos as he's my current favorite, but man does the Ferrari colors look right on Sir Lewis."
More News: Ferrari Unveils 2025 Race Suits In First Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc Photoshoot
Hamilton officially joined Ferrari last week, creating a lot of anticipation for his collaboration with Leclerc. Fans of the Maranello outfit are hopeful that Hamilton's move could help break their long championship drought. Ferrari has not clinched a Drivers' Championship since 2007 or a Constructors' Championship since 2008, so Hamilton's presence is seen as a potential game-changer.
Both Hamilton and Leclerc took part in early testing at Fiorano with the SF-23 from the 2023 season. The tests were meant to familiarize both drivers with the track and to ensure they were ready for the upcoming tests in Bahrain.
More News: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Testing Dates Confirmed After Initial Fiorano Stint
Speaking about his first outing in the SF-23, Hamilton explained:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”