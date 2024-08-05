F1Briefings

Lewis Hamilton Spotted At Paris Olympics As He Shows Support For USA Athlete

Lewis Hamilton attends the Paris Olympics to cheer on American athlete Miles Chamley-Watson and expresses interest in possibly participating in the future.

Nov 18, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain (44) waves to fans during the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix begins at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Formula 1 sensation Lewis Hamilton was recently spotted at the Grand Palais in Paris, showing his support for American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson during the Paris Olympics. The event, taking place amidst the F1 summer break, saw the seven-time champion stepping away from the race track to cheer on Chamley-Watson, a bronze medalist from the Rio Games and a close friend of his.

The Mercedes driver has often expressed an interest in competing in the Olympics himself, though he humorously admits he lacks the requisite skills for sports like fencing or surfing. The British driver explained to CNN, as quoted by Express:

"So, I have a really good friend, Miles Chamley-Watson, who’s competing in fencing.

“We’ve been supporting each other all the time, and we talk pretty much every day. So, I know how hard he’s been working, and I would love to be with him on that...

"No, I'm not good enough to be in the Olympics [with surfing or fencing] but maybe I'll do an Olympic sport one day."

The camaraderie between Hamilton and Chamley-Watson extends beyond the competitive arenas. Chamley-Watson, reflecting on their friendship, remarked:

"We love taking trips together. I think that's what helps me in my sports life is keeping my mind free in the off-season."

Adding to the celebrity allure of the Olympics, rapper Snoop Dogg has been making waves as the unofficial mascot for Team USA. Not only did he carry the Olympic torch prior to the opening ceremony, but he also made appearances at various Olympic venues, including gymnastics and dressage events.

As Hamilton continues to show his versatility and interest in other sports, he remains committed to his career in Formula 1 racing. He's planning a high-profile move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, which promises to add another exciting chapter to his already illustrious career.

Current F1 Drivers' Standings

  1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 277 points
  2. Lando Norris, McLaren - 199 points
  3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 177 points
  4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 167 points
  5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari - 162 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 150 points
  7. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull - 131 points
  8. George Russell, Mercedes - 116 points
  9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 49 points
  10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 24 points
  11. Nico Hülkenberg, Haas - 22 points
  12. Yuki Tsunoda , RB- 22 points
  13. Daniel Ricciardo, RB - 12 points
  14. Oliver Bearman, Haas - 6 points
  15. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 6 points
  16. Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 5 points
  17. Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 5 points
  18. Alexander Albon, Williams - 4 points
  19. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber - 0 points
  20. Logan Sargeant, Williams - 0 points
  21. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber - 0 points
