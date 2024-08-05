Lewis Hamilton Spotted At Paris Olympics As He Shows Support For USA Athlete
Formula 1 sensation Lewis Hamilton was recently spotted at the Grand Palais in Paris, showing his support for American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson during the Paris Olympics. The event, taking place amidst the F1 summer break, saw the seven-time champion stepping away from the race track to cheer on Chamley-Watson, a bronze medalist from the Rio Games and a close friend of his.
The Mercedes driver has often expressed an interest in competing in the Olympics himself, though he humorously admits he lacks the requisite skills for sports like fencing or surfing. The British driver explained to CNN, as quoted by Express:
"So, I have a really good friend, Miles Chamley-Watson, who’s competing in fencing.
“We’ve been supporting each other all the time, and we talk pretty much every day. So, I know how hard he’s been working, and I would love to be with him on that...
"No, I'm not good enough to be in the Olympics [with surfing or fencing] but maybe I'll do an Olympic sport one day."
The camaraderie between Hamilton and Chamley-Watson extends beyond the competitive arenas. Chamley-Watson, reflecting on their friendship, remarked:
"We love taking trips together. I think that's what helps me in my sports life is keeping my mind free in the off-season."
Adding to the celebrity allure of the Olympics, rapper Snoop Dogg has been making waves as the unofficial mascot for Team USA. Not only did he carry the Olympic torch prior to the opening ceremony, but he also made appearances at various Olympic venues, including gymnastics and dressage events.
As Hamilton continues to show his versatility and interest in other sports, he remains committed to his career in Formula 1 racing. He's planning a high-profile move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, which promises to add another exciting chapter to his already illustrious career.
Current F1 Drivers' Standings
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 277 points
- Lando Norris, McLaren - 199 points
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 177 points
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 167 points
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari - 162 points
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 150 points
- Sergio Pérez, Red Bull - 131 points
- George Russell, Mercedes - 116 points
- Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 49 points
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 24 points
- Nico Hülkenberg, Haas - 22 points
- Yuki Tsunoda , RB- 22 points
- Daniel Ricciardo, RB - 12 points
- Oliver Bearman, Haas - 6 points
- Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 6 points
- Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 5 points
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 5 points
- Alexander Albon, Williams - 4 points
- Zhou Guanyu, Sauber - 0 points
- Logan Sargeant, Williams - 0 points
- Valtteri Bottas, Sauber - 0 points