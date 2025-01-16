Lewis Hamilton Spotted With Sofia Vergara On Lunch Date In New York City
While 2025 has new beginnings lined up for Lewis Hamilton in his professional life, a recent report could also hint at something brewing in his personal life. The seven-time world champion was spotted with Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara in New York City on a lunch date.
The news of his potential date comes just days before his first on-track session with Ferrari. He is set to drive the team's 2022 F1-75 car at its private Fiorano test track next week. This outing will precede the unveiling of Ferrari's 2025 title challenger next month in London at the F175 event, marking the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.
From his early Mercedes days, when he was in a relationship with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, to recent reports of dating Shakira, Hamilton's date with Vergara has led to rumors of a new partnership in his life. A report from TMZ states that the Briton and Vergara were beaming with smiles and their lunch date lasted two hours.
Hamilton revealed in an interview with The Times last year that he was eager to start his family but only after he was done racing in Formula 1. He said:
“I wouldn’t be able to do what I do to the level that I do it today with that.
“One of my best friends has just had a kid and I’m seeing how manic it is, and my nieces and nephew are a handful.
“There will be a time and a place for it, and I can’t wait for that part, but right now I have some work to do.”
Hamilton's primary focus is likely on his upcoming stint with Ferrari, as he aims to secure his record-breaking eighth world title. Since he is acclimatized to F1 cars, team principal Fred Vasseur revealed plans for his onboarding amid a hectic schedule but stressed he wasn't worried about it. He said:
"For sure we know that we will have a lot of procedures to assimilate during these couple of days, but I think he is experienced enough to do it, that we'll have the advantage to have the simulator.
"Obviously he will be able to do a race simulation, qualy simulation into the simulator, and to be fully prepared with the steering wheel and the particularities of the race. But honestly, I'm not worried about this. It's not the biggest challenge."
He added:
"We will have the occasion to do a TPC or Pirelli test day.
"But it's closely linked to the weather, and we didn't take a decision [on a date or venue].
"It's always a challenge, starting from the beginning of January until the launch of the season. It means that for sure it's critical that you have only six weeks [before preseason testing], it's not easy.
"But I think he's also coming with his own experience. He's not the rookie of the year. It means that I'm not worried at all about this.
"It's also the continuity of the previous [technical] regulations [from 2024] and so that means for us, we have some reference. I'm not worried, but it's true that it's a challenge."