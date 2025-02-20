Lewis Hamilton Stunned By Ferrari SF-25 Test As Expectations Rise: 'Nothing Like The Car I had Before'
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has described the feeling of firing up a Ferrari F1 car for the first time, revealing that it was nothing like the cars he has had before. The seven-time world champion arrived at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters last month, followed by his first track outing with the team at its famed Fiorano test track in the SF-23 F1 car in a Testing of Previous Cars session.
Hamilton's second TPC session was held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as the Briton got to grips with the F1 car. This followed a Pirelli tire test, where he took to the wheel of the 2024 Ferrari SF-24. Yesterday, Ferrari unveiled its 2025 challenger, the SF-25, for the first time at the F1 75 launch event at the O2 Arena in London, hosted to celebrate the sport's 75th anniversary.
The 40-year-old driver made his debut in the SF-25 today at Fiorano. Hamilton's move to Ferrari is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, but more importantly, he aims to find the strength in the team and car needed to secure his record-breaking eighth world championship title.
Speaking at the event in London, Hamilton shared his experience of firing up a Ferrari F1 car for the first time. He said:
"I've been waiting such a long time for it, so firing the car up, it's like such a new, uncharted journey, and it's the most exciting thing that's happened to me for as long as I can remember.
"It's nothing like the car that I had before over the last 10, 12, 17 years.
"It's unique, and to feel the vibration of a Ferrari engine for the first time, that's what I think ultimately put the biggest smile on my face.
"I'd always seen all the drivers that have come before me in red and wondered how that would look on me.
"It is a real honour to be able to wear this badge and to wear this suit, so hope I swag it out and make it look good."
Ferrari stated that the SF-25 is 99 percent new compared to its predecessor. Hamilton acknowledged the passion and hard work that went behind building the car in a statement. He said:
“My first few weeks have been absolutely incredible and I’ve seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the entire team, so the unveiling today of my first-ever Scuderia Ferrari HP car is really exciting. So much hard work has gone into preparing for the season ahead and we couldn’t be more hungry or determined to succeed.
"I came into the year with so much anticipation for this new chapter, and I’m even more energised now by the spirit and belief of everyone I’ve met over the past month. I couldn’t be prouder to be on this journey with them. I can’t wait to get out on track with Charles, push each other forward and do everything we can to take the team to the top.”