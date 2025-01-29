Lewis Hamilton Suffers First Ferrari Crash In Barcelona During TPC Session
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton reportedly crashed for the first time in a Ferrari at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during his second Testing of Previous Cars session. Reports confirm that Hamilton crashed into the barriers in the final sector of the circuit at high speed but escaped unharmed.
F1 on SI reported earlier today that Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc were present at the iconic circuit on Tuesday for the TPC session in the 2024 Ferrari SF-23 F1 car. Leclerc was first to go out on Tuesday, followed by Hamilton. The session followed the 40-year-old driver's first Ferrari track day at Fiorano last week.
A report confirmed that the SF-23 was heavily damaged after Hamilton's crash, resulting in a delayed session for Leclerc as Ferrari mechanics pressed into action to fix the aero and suspension damage. The test is expected to last until Thursday, which would then follow a Pirelli tire test at the same venue on February 4 and 5 in Ferrari's 2024 car, the SF-24.
Hamilton's Ferrari journey began with a bang on January 20 when he arrived at the team's Maranello headquarters. The Tifosi turned up in large numbers to greet their favorite new driver, bringing the city to a standstill. Ferrari is currently taking full advantage of the updated TPC rules, which allow teams to test older cars for longer distances. Article 11.3.7 of Section B of the FIA 2025 F1 sporting regulations states:
"Each Competitor may complete a maximum of one thousand (1000) kilometres of TPC in each calendar year using drivers entered in the Championship, or which they intend to enter in the Championship, such distance being accumulated over a maximum of four (4) of the days allowed under Article B11.3.6. If a driver is replaced at any time during the Championship, their replacement will be deemed to be the original driver for the purposes of calculating TPC mileage."
Hamilton's first track outing in a Ferrari last week has been nothing short of special as it reminded him of his first track day in a Formula 1 car. Expressing his feelings after the session, he said:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”