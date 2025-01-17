Lewis Hamilton to Celebrate Ferrari Partnership with $70 Billion Organisation in Milan
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is ready to take on his blockbuster chapter in Ferrari this year, making it an exciting time for fans of the Scuderia and the driver. In a recent announcement, Ferrari has now confirmed that it will be hosting an event in Milan this coming March to celebrate their new multi-year sponsorship deal with the Italian banking giant UniCredit.
This event aims not only to celebrate the partnership with the almost-$70 billion organization, but also to introduce Hamilton, alongside his teammate Charles Leclerc, to the passionate Tiffosi. The timing sits between the pre-season and the F1 season opener in Australia.
Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari was a bombshell move by the driver. Despite a fruitful partnership with Mercedes, Hamilton made the huge decision to exercise his release option after just one year of his two-year contract. His move to the Scuderia saw ripples in the driver market, but also the world market as Ferrari saw a 10% increase in share price following the announcement.
Ferrari's collaboration with UniCredit began at the start of this year, stepping in after the ending of a three-year partnership with Santander, worth $60 million a year, after they moved to Williams following Carlos Sainz. This new partnership with UniCredit brings a financial giant with a seasoned history of sports sponsorship, including previous links with the UEFA Champions League and the Davis Cup, back into the limelight of sports. The upcoming event in Milan serves as an introduction of this huge news to the public.
Benedetto Vigna, the Ferrari chief executive, said the following:
“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with UniCredit, a bank that embodies the same spirit of innovation and excellence that defines our brand.
“Together with them, we will celebrate our heritage and continue to redefine the limits of possible in racing and financial worlds.
“This collaboration represents a further commitment to our clients, fans, and communities, ensuring they are at the heart of every initiative.
“United, we look forward to a future filled with passion and performance.”
In preparation, Hamilton is set to immerse himself in the group at Maranello, working closely with his new engineering team on and off the simulator.
Andrea Orcel, the CEO of the UniCredit Group, added:
“UniCredit is extremely proud to launch this landmark partnership with a fellow Italian brand that respects its proud heritage, while looking globally and towards the future.
“Our multi-year partnership with Ferrari marks a new phase of collaboration, building a bridge between the worlds of finance and racing based on a strongly held, shared commitment: towards delivering our best for people in the right way.
“Working together, we will provide high-performance financial solutions that empower our clients and communities to progress, and ensure that Ferrari’s fans can get as close to the action as possible.”
Looking forward, Ferrari is set to reveal its 2025 F1 car, currently named Project 677, or at least its livery, on February 19. This unveiling will take place a day after the F1 season launch event in London. Following this reveal, the team will move to Bahrain for pre-season testing.