Lewis Hamilton Unveils Iconic Ferrari Race Overalls For First Track Outing
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has posted his race-ready look on social media, donning his racing overalls as he preps for his first track outing in Ferrari's 2022 F1-75 Formula 1 car at the team's private Fiorano circuit.
The historic move of the seven-time world champion is being celebrated by thousands of fans in Maranello, who have gathered to witness the legendary partnership unfold at Ferrari's headquarters, reportedly bringing the city to a standstill.
After 12 storied seasons with Mercedes, a partnership that saw eight constructors' championships and six drivers' titles, Hamilton's move to Ferrari is a fulfillment of his dream to race for Formula 1's historic team in pursuit of his eighth championship title.
The Briton posted an image of him in red overalls for the first time. The new look represents the huge change in his F1 career and is symbolic of the beginning of a new chapter.
Hamilton's Ferrari onboarding has also brought back an old ally onto his team. Angela Cullen, who played a key role as Hamilton's trainer in helping him win six of his seven championship titles, has rejoined his Project 44 company and will assist him from the 2025 season as a physio under race director Marc Hynes.
The 40-year-old driver left an emotional note on Day 1 of his Ferrari journey. It read:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."
To update fans on what Hamilton did at Ferrari on the first day, Ferrari released a statement. It read:
“Lewis Hamilton’s Scuderia Ferrari HP adventure is now underway.
“Early this morning, the seven-time world champion arrived at the team’s Maranello headquarters at via Enzo Ferrari 27.
“From there he went to the Fiorano track where, against the backdrop of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the small square now named after the only other seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, he was met by Team Principal, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.
“The traditional first day’ photos were taken there and even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle.
“Also on hand was a Ferrari F40, Lewis’ favourite supercar.
“Next on Lewis’ agenda was a short visit to the Fiorano house and the pit garage, with Vasseur and Vigna, including a look at the famous office, from where Enzo Ferrari would watch his team at work.
“Hamilton then returned to the Scuderia HQ, where he met the management team and Piero Ferrari, before embarking on a daylong total immersion programme, visiting all the various departments to get to know the team.
“The work continues tomorrow with more technical meetings and briefings as preparations get underway for what will be a very busy season.”