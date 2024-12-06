Lia Block's Future in F1 Academy Confirmed As Sport Plans Major Expansion
Williams Racing has announced that Lia Block will continue her racing career in the F1 Academy series for the 2025 season. Block, at just 18 years old, will compete under the Williams banner and race with ART Grand Prix.
This confirmation proves her progress in the world of motorsport, where she continues to break new ground after transitioning from rallying to single-seater racing. Ranked eighth in the Drivers' Standings with only one round remaining in the current season, Block's performance has been strong. Her recent appearances in Singapore, which yielded back-to-back fourth-place finishes, have further solidified her reputation as a rising star in the sport.
Lia Block has been a part of the motorsport industry from her early years. Growing up around tracks and circuits thanks to her father, Ken Block, she started with karting at the age of 11 and quickly made her mark in various racing formats. Her journey has been diverse, moving from rallying, where she competed in the American Rally Association (ARA) Championship, to drag racing and performing in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Series. In 2023, Block became the youngest champion in the ARA O2WD category. These varied experiences have equipped Block with a unique skill set that she has brought into the F1 Academy.
Transitioning to single-seater racing has been a challenge that Block has met with great strength.
"We’re thrilled to have Lia racing with us in F1 Academy for 2025. Lia has shown impressive improvement throughout her first season of open-wheel racing, progressing race after race to end the year in a great position," said Sven Smeets, Sporting Director at Williams Racing.
The 2025 F1 Academy season holds promise for Block and begins in Shanghai, China, from March 21-23. Determined to climb higher in the standings and secure victories, Block is eager for next year's campaign.
"I’m excited to be racing with Williams Racing and ART Grand Prix for the 2025 season, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the Driver Academy for another year," Block shared. Her focus is clear: with the progress made thus far, she aims for top finishes and even race wins in the new season. "We’ve made so much progress, and I can’t wait to hit the track again in Shanghai. This time we fight for wins!" she commented.
The Williams Racing Driver Academy provides a structured environment where Block can refine her skills and continue her ascent in the motorsport hierarchy. The partnership with ART Grand Prix, a team known for its brilliant junior racing series, adds an advantageous layer to Block's training and exposure.
As the F1 Academy series grows, with plans to expand its grid in 2025, the inclusion of drivers like Block becomes increasingly important. The upcoming introduction of Hitech Grand Prix, along with a Wild Card entry, signals the series' intent to broaden opportunities and foster emerging talent.
"Lia's participation and her journey from rally cars to single-seaters exhibit remarkable adaptability and tenacity," said Smeets. "We’ll be closely watching her continued growth in the coming year."