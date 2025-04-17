Liam Lawson Details Difference Between Red Bull and Racing Bulls Cars
Liam Lawson has now raced twice with the senior Red Bull team and twice with Racing Bulls, offering insights into the differences between both cars and explaining why one is more challenging to drive than the other.
Lawson had only two races at Red Bull Racing, where he failed to score points and did not advance out of Q2 during qualifying. After a crisis meeting at the racing team, there was a reshuffling of drivers.
Yuki Tsunoda, who was driving the Racing Bulls car, was swapped with Lawson- a decision that many labeled harsh and as an admission of being wrong about both drivers.
More News: Red Bull RB21 Struggling with 'Temperatures' at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Shortly after the season ended, Sergio Perez was removed as Verstappen's teammate. After deliberating between Lawson and Tsunoda, the higher-ups at Red Bull chose to promote Liam to the senior team.
Now, a seemingly permanent decision has been made, with the Japanese driver Tsunoda taking the mantle at the senior team for the season while Lawson is left trying to rejuvenate his career at Racing Bulls.
Given his experience with both cars, Lawson has been able to provide insights into the key differences of the car.
More News: Liberty Media Struggling to get $180 Million Price Demand for F1 US TV Deal
"I always said that the operating window is probably bigger in this car than it is in the Red Bull," Lawson told media in the lead-up to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
"And that basically, yeah, that maybe sweet spot is quite hard, but that also comes from the driving as well as the set-up."
"Trying to put a lap together in that car is a little bit more tricky, just with how the car responds."
"Otherwise, being different cars, they just drive differently as well, and they require slightly different driving techniques."
It is taking time to adjust back to the Racing Bulls for Lawson, though confidence is seemingly growing every race weekend.
More News: Max Verstappen: RB21 'Too Slow' After Red Bull 'Struggle For Pace'
"Yeah, I mean, just getting more comfortable each day I drive it," Lawson said.
"I think obviously in ways I'm just readjusting because it's not too different from last year. So I went and drove a different car and I'm just getting used to driving the car that I was driving before that."
"I was honestly pretty happy with how I was in the car. I was obviously pretty disappointed not to show that speed during the weekend with our quality issues and the race as it was."
"But I think for me comfort-wise in the car I feel quite good. Obviously we go into very different styles of circuits. This place is totally the opposite of where we've just been."
"So we'll be almost, not starting from scratch, but chasing the balance and chasing getting everything right driving-wise as well this weekend."
Lawson will aim to score his first points of the season this weekend in Jeddah.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.