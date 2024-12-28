Liam Lawson Insists Aston Martin Reserve Driver Should Be in Full-Time F1 Seat
Liam Lawson, who is set to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year, insists that Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich deserves a full-time seat in the sport.
Felipe Drugovich, a 24-year-old Brazilian driver, was expected to secure a Formula 1 seat after he celebrated his Formula 2 championship victory in 2022. However, despite his impressive record, the Brazilian driver has yet to secure a full-time F1 position.
Since 2022, he has been serving as a reserve driver for Aston Martin, contributing to the team’s development efforts and occasionally stepping in for practice sessions. These roles are crucial but far from the full-time seat Drugovich has been aiming for.
In his discussion on "The Pit Stop Podcast," Lawson cites specific performances as evidence of Drugovich's readiness for the premier racing series. One of Drugovich's standout performances came during the Free Practice 1 session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2023, where he clocked a time faster than the Silverstone-based squad's driver Lance Stroll by three-tenths of a second. His 2024 performance at Yas Marina Circuit FP1 saw him outpace veteran racer Fernando Alonso by three hundredths of a second. Lawson explained:
"He has jumped in and done... his FP [session] in last year was quicker than Stroll Abu Dhabi, he was the third quickest in FP1 in Abu Dhabi."
"And then this year, I think he was quicker than Fernando. I don't know what the run plans are, maybe there was some others, but I think he was quicker than Fernando as well, in FP1. Yes, he deserves a seat."
Beyond his duties at Aston Martin, Drugovich has also participated in other prestigious events, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he raced with Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R.
Six rookie drivers are set to join the Formula 1 grid in 2025. Liam Lawson joins Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar has secured the spot alongside Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB. Andrea Kimi Antonelli will step into Lewis Hamilton's spot at Mercedes and his Formula 2 teammate Oliver Bearman will race alongside Esteban Ocon at Haas. Jack Doohan steps up from his reserve driver role to a full-time seat at Alpine and the current Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortelo will join Sauber.
F1 2025 Schedule
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina