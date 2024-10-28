Liam Lawson Issues Apology For Insulting Gesture At Sergio Perez In Mexico
VCARB driver Liam Lawson has apologized for showing the middle finger to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez while executing an overtake, suggesting it happened in the heat of the moment. The reaction comes after a tight battle between the pair during the Mexico City Grand Prix that damaged Perez's RB20.
Lawson's aggressive determination comes as Red Bull evaluates his and teammate Yuki Tsunoda's performances for the remainder of the 2024 season, aiming to identify a potential replacement for Perez, who has faced a challenging year marked by various issues with his RB20 F1 car. In his home race, the Mexican driver qualified P18 due to persistent brake problems, and the collision with Lawson only heightened his frustration.
The two drivers in question clashed on lap 18 at Turn 4 while fighting for the final points position. Lawson, holding 10th, anticipated Perez’s lunge, resulting in side-by-side racing through Turns 4 and 5. The encounter ended in considerable contact at Turn 5, leaving Perez with major sidepod and floor damage. Frustrated, Perez labeled Lawson an "idiot." Both drivers faced setbacks from the incident, as Lawson finished 16th, while Perez secured the 17th spot.
The Kiwi driver insists that his middle finger gesture was a spontaneous reaction fueled by the moment, but he acknowledges that it was inappropriate. He told Viaplay, as reported by Racingnews365:
"I was obviously in the moment upset, he blocked me for half-a-lap to obviously try and ruin my race.
"But honestly, I shouldn't have done it, and I apologise because it's not something we should do. It was in the moment, but it's not an excuse."
Lawson, however, kept his point, stating that he gave him sufficient space in Turn 4, but Perez failed to give him enough room in Turn 5 to prevent the collision. He emphasized that it wasn't his intention to make contact, but the lack of space meant he had no choice. He said:
"I gave him space in Turn 4.
"He was coming in super far back and super late, so I knew he would try a lunge.
"I gave him space, he drove me off the track. And then into Turn 5, I'm trying to turn as much as I can, but he's again, turned in and not given me space.
"It wasn't my intention to, obviously have an incident, but I did try and leave space in Turn 4. I would have thought he would leave me space in Turn 5, but obviously not."