Liam Lawson Reacts To Sergio Perez Red Bull Exit - 'Big Shoes To Fill'
Red Bull's new 2025 driver Liam Lawson, who replaces Sergio Perez, has commented on the outgoing driver. A change in the team's driver lineup arrives after four years, and Lawson acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill. The Kiwi driver revealed he has huge respect for Perez for his contribution to the team and the sport.
Perez endured a difficult season at Red Bull after his form dropped following the first five races. His performance was further affected by balance problems on the RB20 F1 car, leading to a significant points gap to his teammate Max Verstappen, who won his fourth championship in Las Vegas. The points disparity cost Red Bull the top spot in the Constructors' Championship, leading to the Mexican driver's departure from the team.
However, he played a key role in the team in the last four years by being Verstappen's wingman, particularly in 2021 when the Dutchman won his first title. Perez made his F1 debut in 2011 with Sauber before moving to McLaren in 2013, followed by a move to Force India in 2014. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on how much respect he has for Perez, as quoted by PlanetF1, Lawson said:
“It’s huge.
“I mean, honestly, it goes back to when I was a kid and I remember watching a race, that I think really was one of his big sort of putting him on the map, was in Malaysia and in the Sauber and he was fighting with Fernando Alonso.
“And I remember that race as a kid, watching that, so to be competing against these guys now, anyways, to put things into perspective, is quite crazy.
“And I have a huge amount of respect for what he’s done in the sport, and what he’s done for this team.
“So yeah, in a way, it’s probably big shoes to fill, but obviously it’s exciting.”
For his first year with the Milton Keynes outfit, Lawson is expected to play the supporting driver role and help the team secure the Constructors' Championship. However, he emphasized that his ultimate goal was to win the drivers' championship. He said:
“I would say yes, from a team perspective, and I would say what my job is as a driver, coming into Red Bull Racing, is to fight for that Constructors’. That’s the main team goal.
“So obviously, that’s what I’m set up to try and do, and anyway, achieving the best results is going to achieve that. So for me, my focus is to do as well as possible.”
He added:
“Obviously, my ultimate goal in Formula 1 is to win a World Championship.
“Am I expected to come and do that straight away? No. But obviously, that’s where I’m trying to head to.
“And for me, I’ll be trying to do the best job I can and supporting the team.
“And yeah, at this stage, I don’t know how it’s going to go, but I think from a team perspective, yes, the goal is to try and compete as close to Max as possible.”