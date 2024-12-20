Liam Lawson Receives Crucial Warning About Max Verstappen From Former Red Bull F1 Driver Alex Albon
Former Red Bull driver Alex Albon, who was promoted from VCARB (formerly AlphaTauri) to Red Bull mid-season during his F1 debut in 2019, has issued a warning to new drivers about partnering with Max Verstappen. The Thai-British driver highlighted the immense pressure that comes with the role, particularly with the car often tailored to Verstappen's preferences. This advice could prove valuable for Liam Lawson, who has been confirmed as Sergio Perez's replacement and will race alongside Verstappen in 2025.
Albon raced for Red Bull until the end of 2020, before being replaced by Perez in 2021. Having shared a teammate role with Verstappen, Albon has insight into the dynamics at Red Bull during his time alongside the Dutchman, and he understands the challenges that could now apply to Lawson in his new role with the team. Revealing the areas where he could remain cautious at Red Bull, the Williams driver said:
“Yeah, it’s a tricky one.
“I think first of all, you have to just appreciate the talent that Max has. That’s number one.
“Number two is it’s not always that comfortable to drive that car. I don’t know where it is now for Checo, I haven’t been following along too much, but I’ve said it a few times now.
“I think he likes the car quite different to [Verstappen], or it’s not easy for other drivers to adapt to it, and then it’s just that toll of it.
“You know, you’re in the spotlight constantly, and it’s a tough place to be, and that’s all.
“I think, for anyone really, it’s not going to be an easy place to be, to be his team-mate.”
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the 2025 RB21 F1 car will be suited to the four-time world champion's preferences, and Albon thinks that could go against the driving style of his new teammate, justifying how Perez struggled as the races went by. He added:
“I think that when you look at Checo at the beginning of the year, I think the car felt a little bit more stable for him and, relative to the top teams, he was doing a good job.
“He could qualify in the top five, top three, and get back podium finishes and whatnot, and then I just think it just went away from him as the upgrades came on and Max felt more comfortable with the car – maybe not comfortable, but as he could deal with it – Checo struggled a bit more. So, a bit of both.
“I think Max likes car in a certain way, the team are able to give it to him. I don’t know if that just makes it harder for the team-mate.”