Liam Lawson Reveals Max Verstappen Support After Red Bull F1 Promotion
Liam Lawson is set to join Red Bull in 2025 where he will drive alongside four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen following the departure of Sergio Perez. Whilst speaking about his upcoming move, Lawson has reflected on the support he has already received from Verstappen.
Lawson has been part of the Red Bull Junior Programme since 2019, a springboard that has nurtured his talent through various racing categories. He showed his potential early by claiming the Toyota Racing Series title in his homeland, which paved the way for further success in Formula 3 and a commendable third place in the 2022 Formula 2 season.
His consistent performances earned him an opportunity to debut in Formula One at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, deputizing for injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, now known as VCARB.
Now, as he steps into the premier Red Bull seat, his main goal aligns with what many in his position might hold: winning a world championship. He explained during an appearance on Red Bull's Talking Bull podcast, as quoted by GPBlog:
"Obviously, as Formula One drivers, we all have one goal that we share, and that's winning a world championship. That is my goal.
"That's been my goal since I was a kid and wanted to be a Formula One driver, and obviously now I'm in a great position. It's definitely not what I expect coming in. I don't expect to come in and go straight away and win a world championship."
"I know that the team's goal is obviously the constructors, and that's what I'm here to do. I'm here to help achieve that. But obviously, personally, for me, it's trying to be in a competitive position as quickly as possible. Obviously, I've got the best guy as my teammate to learn from."
Speaking about his relationship with Verstappen, Lawson has already benefited from the support of the Dutch driver in previous racing classes. He added:
"Even when I was in Super Formula and other categories, I think Max is somebody that just loves motorsport and watches a lot of it. He's somebody that has always been kind and supportive when I came in last year as a reserve last year.
"When I was obviously feeling a lot of pressure in Zandvoort, he was somebody that was really good to talk to. So yeah, it's cool to go up against him and have him as a teammate. There's nobody better to learn from. So for me, it's coming in, trying to be competitive as quickly as possible."