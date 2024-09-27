Liam Lawson Reveals When He Knew About Daniel Ricciardo's VCARB Replacement
VCARB's new F1 driver Liam Lawson revealed in an interview that he had known about replacing Daniel Ricciardo two weeks before the official announcement. Ricciardo completed his final race with Red Bull's junior team last Sunday in Singapore. With six rounds remaining in the 2024 season, Lawson will take part in his first race of the season at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.
After a tough season, Ricciardo's chances of securing a seat with VCARB were already fading, especially after his teammate Yuki Tsunoda was confirmed for next year as early as June. Recent remarks by Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, hinting at Lawson securing one of the seats, further solidified this outcome.
The 22-year-old New Zealander revealed in an interview with Newstalk ZB that he knew the announcement was coming. He said:
“Obviously I had, I knew about it for the last sort of... probably two weeks, but until it’s out there to the world, it’s, it obviously doesn’t ever really feel set in stone.
“It’s a very cool feeling.”
However, Lawson revealed that he hasn't had the time to celebrate considering 18 races had already been ticked off the calendar. While VCARB tries to save itself from being overtaken by Haas in sixth place in the Constructors' Championship, Lawson hinted at a challenging time ahead. He added:
“Obviously, you know, all these guys have done three quarters of a season now, so I have to try and compete with that now, at tracks that I haven't done as well. So it's gonna be challenging.”
He added:
“It's very, very special, but we don't have much time to, to really let it sink in.
“We're getting straight to work.”
The former Red Bull reserve driver also expressed sympathy for Ricciardo, particularly given their genuinely friendly relationship since last year, when he stepped in as a reserve driver for Ricciardo for five races after the Dutch GP. Since delivering his impressive performances, Lawson waited patiently for a full-time racing opportunity. He added:
"We all knew what was sort of coming. And, you know, at the same time, Daniel has always been very good to me, in a lot of ways. When I drove last year and then even this season, he’s always been somebody that there’s never been… I’ve never felt sort of in competition with him or anything like that. He never made it feel like that. So it wasn’t a nice feeling."
He added:
"I can’t really imagine what that.. it’s a similar position I was in last year but obviously the guy is a lot more famous than I am, so he’s getting a lot of questions and trying to sidestep those."