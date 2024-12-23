Liam Lawson's Signing Makes Red Bull Vulnerable To Significant Threat In 2025
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has acknowledged the threat his team faces in 2025 by signing Liam Lawson for the seat alongside Max Verstappen. This decision leaves Red Bull exposed to the possibility of an inexperienced driver underperforming and jeopardizing the team's championship campaign, similar to the challenges encountered in the past with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.
Lawson joined Red Bull's sister F1 team, VCARB, mid-season following a five-race stint as a reserve driver last year. His standout performances during that time, combined with his consistency and ability to handle pressure this season, made him an ideal candidate for a promotion to Red Bull. Horner recognized the challenges ahead but highlighted that the Kiwi driver's development and progress indicated strong compatibility with Red Bull's F1 car.
In addition, Sergio Perez's underwhelming performance presented a risk the team could no longer afford, ultimately prompting the decision to elevate Lawson to the main team. Addressing the risk of repeating past struggles with a less-experienced F1 driver, Horner said:
“Look, the danger is there’s a repeat of that.
“But I think that Liam is a different character. He’s a different personality to be able to deal with that pressure.
“I think he’s shown real resilience and strength of character with the opportunity that’s been provided to have to turn up and get on with it and deliver – and he’s done that.”
He added:
“The plan initially wasn’t for that to be accelerated for this year.
“Circumstances have dictated with Checo unfortunately not having a great season – that has been accelerated.
“But we believe where Liam is on the trajectory that he’s on, that will only improve.
“And he drives the car in a similar fashion to Max. He doesn’t shy away from having a very positive front end in the car.
“So I think in terms of driving characteristic, it will be easier for the cars to run more closely together in set-up.”
Horner added that the 2025 car will be more versatile, with Red Bull planning to develop a title contender over the winter break that suits most Grand Prix circuits under varying conditions. He said:
“I think the other factor that we’re focused very hard on is making sure that we’re creating a wider operating window with RB21 than RB20’s very narrow, very peaky performance window.
“So for us, to create a broader window will hopefully only help Liam find a more, perhaps forgiving car than RB20 could be on occasion.
“I think one of the things we’ll be looking to protect Liam from is expectation.
“Of course, when Alex and Pierre were with the team, Max wasn’t a four-time World Champion. He hadn’t won a World Championship at that point.
“We have a very clear positioning in the team with where Max is at in his career and what we need from the second driver.”