Liam Lawson says Nothing Changed 'Confidence-Wise' After Red Bull Demotion
Liam Lawson was removed from Red Bull Racing after only two races, which many believe has impacted his confidence, according to those around the paddock; however, Lawson denies experiencing any loss of confidence.
Red Bull was unimpressed with Lawson's start to the season, considering the large gap he regularly had to his then-teammate Max Verstappen, which prompted the team to replace him with the more experienced driver Yuki Tsunoda.
Lawson, who had lost his chance at the senior team, would understandably be down and sad over the change, though he claims that he never waned in confidence even through two tricky races.
"Honestly, I don't think confidence wise, nothing really changed from the start of the year," he said in the lead up to the race in Jeddah.
"I didn't spend anywhere near enough time for me to reflect on those two races and go 'oh my god, I've really struggled in this car. I've lost my ability.'"
"It wasn't really like that. I did two races that were two very messy weekends from a lot of factors. So I think confidence wise that didn't really change."
"It's just been getting used to a new car again and the team and trying to do all that as quickly as possible. And I think that's really been where the focus is at. Yeah, I think confidence wise I feel honestly as I always have."
Lawson appears to have no route back to the senior team and is primarily racing for his future with another team.
He has demonstrated strong will and resolve confidence-wise.
In a scenario where many drivers would be crushed, he is seemingly moving forward and still believes he has what it takes to drive a top team, even after he lost his chance once already.
The switch back to Racing Bulls happened right at the beginning of a triple-header, which is set to end this weekend in Saudi Arabia.
For Lawson, it will provide an opportuntiy to reset both metnally and physically.
"It's been a hectic couple of weeks since before the switch, doing the switch and then going racing," Lawson said.
"It'll be nice to have a bit of rest time to just, I guess, regroup everything. For me personally and for us with the team as well. Yeah, basically put us all in a good place."
"We'll focus on the right things going forward. And for me to have a bit of time to prepare for the races coming up."
