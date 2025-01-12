Liam Lawson Sends Strong Red Bull Message Ahead Of Max Verstappen Partnership - 'Not There To Lose'
As Liam Lawson steps up to Red Bull Racing, he sends a clear message about his upcoming partnership with Max Verstappen.
Red Bull decided to promote the New Zealander to the seat alongside Max Verstappen after they decided to end Sergio Perez's contract early due to a lack of performance in 2024.
Having previously competed in 11 Grands Prix, Lawson has made his mark since the Singapore Grand Prix in 2024, serving as a substitute for Daniel Ricciardo before securing a permanent driver position.
Speaking about his upcoming rookie season, Lawson explained:
"Obviously, I have to be realistic. And so realistically, I know going in, I’m going to a whole bunch of tracks I've never done before, and it's my first full season.
"So I'm not expecting to go in there and fight with him for race wins instantly.
"But obviously, I'm expecting to perform well, and do the drive that the team needs me to do. And I'm obviously not there to lose either, I'm only there for one reason. So it's exciting."
Lawson has made it clear that while he knows he won't win immediately, his drive to succeed remains strong. His relationship with Red Bull, including the mentorship of Helmut Marko, has prepared him for this challenge.
The Red Bull environment, known for its pressure, has molded Lawson since he joined their junior programme at 16. He added:
"I think Red Bull's environment for the last six years has always been under pressure. That's how it started when I was 16 when they signed me.
"I had the phone calls from Helmut every other week about, ‘do the job, otherwise you're axed’. And those kind of moments are, obviously, as a young driver, they put a lot of pressure on you, and that builds you really for F1. So I feel like I've sort of been developed for this opportunity."
Marko has also revealed his expectations for Lawson's first year with Red Bull, stating:
“He should be within three tenths of Max in both in qualifying and in the race.
“That should be enough to get points for the Constructors’ Championship.
“He should also steadily increase his performance – if possible.
“Keeping in mind that within the team he is racing against what is currently the best Formula 1 driver, avoid what many other team-mates of Max have done.
“Where they tried to find remedies in the technology, [that is] with some absurd set-ups and strategic plays.
“You have to accept that he is the best and see how far you can get. But you can’t go in there thinking: ‘I am going to beat him.’
“That went wrong with all his team-mates.”