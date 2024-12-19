Liam Lawson Speaks Out After Becoming Max Verstappen's Red Bull Teammate
Liam Lawson is preparing to take a huge step forward in his Formula One career, having been announced as the newest driver for Red Bull. Set to partner with reigning World Champion Max Verstappen for the upcoming season, Lawson reflects on his journey, the support that carried him through, and the promising future that lies ahead.
Joining the Red Bull Junior Programme in 2019, Lawson began his association with one of Formula One's most successful stables. The New Zealander made his Formula One debut during the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, stepping in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri (now VCARB). Just two races later, he scored his first championship points during his second race at the Singapore Grand Prix. Overall, Lawson competed in five races with AlphaTauri during the 2023 season.
In 2024, Lawson's return to replace Ricciardo for the remainder of the season was another big step forward, where he finished strongly, notching points at the United States Grand Prix, among others.
Lawson's transition to Red Bull follows the confirmation that Sergio Perez has left the team with immediate effect. The decision to promote Lawson over Yuki Tsunoda was carefully weighed within the team, with his race pace and growth potential being noted as determining factors. Christian Horner described the selection as a "tight call."
Commenting on his upcoming move, Lawson explained:
“To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old. It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.
"I also want to thank, Christian, Helmut and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a World Champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had explained to Sky Sports before the announcement was made:
"We have all the information that we need.
"Essentially it will be a choice between Yuki and Liam. Both have got strong credentials.
"We tested Yuki recently at the tyre test in Abu Dhabi for a chance for him to work with the engineering team. Liam has done a lot of testing with us behind the scenes this year as well and has driven very well in the six or seven races that he's had.
"So, we have all the information. We're just looking at and considering all of that, speaking with the engineering team as well, and we'll come to a conclusion in the coming days."