Liam Lawson Takes Part In Crucial Monza Tests
After the celebrations on the Monza straight for Charles Leclerc's victory with Ferrari, the Formula 1 teams remained busy at the Brianza circuit. Pirelli, the sole tire supplier for F1, conducted two days of on-track testing as part of their 2025 tire development program. Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson participated in the tests, focusing on finalizing the tire compounds for the upcoming season.
Russell completed 127 laps, recording a fastest lap time of 1'20"747, while Lawson finished 104 laps, with his best time being 1'22"126. These lap times, however, are not indicative of outright performance, as they are specific to the testing programs each team is following.
VCARB is set to take over the track today for the continuation of Pirelli's test session. Liam Lawson will remain at the wheel of the VCARB01, continuing his intense two-day schedule with the Faenza team. These sessions are crucial for the New Zealand driver, who is currently on the driver market and could be in line for a promotion.
With Sergio Perez's future uncertain through the remainder of the F1 2024 season, Lawson has emerged as a top contender for a potential seat at either Red Bull or VCARB. Lawson could be in a prime position to step in. His recent testing sessions and strong performances make him a valuable option for the team as they consider their strategic direction for the upcoming races.
Simultaneously, Pirelli is conducting another test session at Fiorano with Ferrari according to Formu1a.uno. British driver Oliver Bearman will be behind the wheel of the SF-24 at Ferrari's home circuit, focusing on the development of wet tires. This session will also provide Bearman with additional experience ahead of a potential Formula 1 race weekend in Baku, where he could replace the suspended Kevin Magnussen at Haas. If he races in Azerbaijan, Bearman would temporarily step out of his Formula 2 role to make another appearance in Formula 1, following his debut in Jeddah. This opportunity could serve as a preview for 2025, where Bearman is expected to join the Haas team full-time.
The last official Pirelli tire testing session featured Aston Martin reserve driver, Stoffel Vandoorne, following the Belgian Grand Prix in July. This session marked Vandoorne's first opportunity to drive the AMR24. These tests are an important part of Pirelli's ongoing development program, aimed at refining tyre compounds for future races.