Liam Lawson Thrilled About 'Massive Opportunity' At VCARB - 'A Dream Come True For Me'
Liam Lawson expressed his excitement about the "massive opportunity" to secure a full-time Formula 1 seat with VCARB, calling it a "dream come true." The New Zealander will compete in the final six rounds of the 2024 season, stepping in for Daniel Ricciardo, who left the team following the Singapore Grand Prix. Lawson's current contract lasts until the end of the 2024 season.
Lawson stepped in during the 2023 Formula 1 season after Ricciardo's wrist injury in the Dutch GP's second practice session. Despite only racing in five Grands Prix, his performances left a strong impression across the F1 grid. Although Lawson returned the seat to Ricciardo once he recovered, his brief stint was enough to solidify his prospects for a future F1 seat.
Lawson's patience was tested when he was initially overlooked by Red Bull at the start of the current season. By September, Red Bull's Milton Keynes headquarters had even considered releasing him from his contract, giving Lawson the freedom to sign with another team if no decision was made about his future. However, with VCARB parting ways with Ricciardo due to performance concerns, Lawson’s long-awaited opportunity has now arrived. Speaking in a self-recorded video on X, Lawson said in a statement:
"Very excited to say that I'll be driving in the car from Austin.
"It's obviously a massive opportunity, a dream come true for me so, I want to say thank you to the team for this opportunity. I want to say thank you to you guys [the fans] for the support as well. It's a lot of work ahead, but I'm looking forward to getting into it and I'll see you guys in Austin."
Thanking Ricciardo for his contribution at VCARB and welcoming Lawson, who will drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda, team principal Laurent Mekies said in a statement:
“Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us. He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit. Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.
"I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam. He already knows the Team well. He drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition. It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step. We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together."