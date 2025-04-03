Liam Lawson was "Surprised" at Red Bull Demotion
In the aftermath of a dramatic switch, Liam Lawson says he was surprised that he was dropped from the senior Red Bull team ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
After a poor start to the 2025 season, only two races into the season, Red Bull dropped Lawson for sporting reasons.
Lawson managed to get eliminated in Q1 in both races, only gaining few places during the race, and bringing home no points for a team with top of the table aspirations.
Despite poor early results, the New Zealand driver thought he would be given more time to get used to the car and team.
"Yeah, I think obviously an opportunity this weekend, and yeah maybe something I wasn't expecting so early, but something that obviously is not my decision," Lawson said in the build-up to the Japan GP.
According to Lawson, the news was related to him immediately after the end of the race in China.
“It was something that was decided, I guess, the Monday or Tuesday afterwards. I found out after China basically."
"So yeah, it was, I think for all of us, probably more unexpected. But it was after the weekend."
“I think I was more surprised. Obviously it’s very early in the season and I would say I was hoping to go to a track that I’d raced before and have a clean weekend, to have a chance like that."
"But the decision obviously was made when I was told."
The VCARB car is highly regarded for its more favorable driving characteristics compared to the challenging Red Bull Racing car.
On face value, the move to a different car could help Lawson rebuild his confidence, but he seemingly disagrees that this move was best for his career.
“I think confidence-wise it doesn’t change a lot," Lawson said.
"We all have enough self-belief to be here and to make it to Formula 1. If you don’t have that self-belief, it makes it very difficult."
"So I think we all have that naturally – it doesn’t really change how I feel about myself,
“I think what it’s doing for me… Obviously, the best opportunity I had felt like it was with Red Bull Racing."
"That’s where we’re all working towards. "
"That’s what I was working towards since joining the junior program as a 16-year-old."
"So obviously, I would have liked to make that opportunity work and that’s in my best interest."
"But obviously, Christian and the team will have their opinions on what’s best, and that’s up to them to decide.”
Lawson still remains on the grid for the rest of the season and will be granted the opportunity to put himself in the shop window and be displayed for other teams to potentially show interest.
Starting in Japan, he could make Red Bull look foolish by performing well and even one-up Yuki Tsunoda, his replacement.