Liberty Media Struggling get $180 Million Price Demand for F1 US TV Deal
Formula 1 anticipates generating between $150 million and $180 million annually from its new American TV rights deal, although interest has been relatively mild.
Since the debut of Drive to Survive, Formula 1 in the United States has experienced significant growth, leading to the addition of races in Miami and Las Vegas.
The sport has come a long way in America; going from being aired on ESPN for free to demanding hundreds of millions demonstrates how Liberty Media has elevated the sport stateside.
Isabella Simonetti of the Wall Street Journal reports that with its new ESPN deal ending after the 2025 season, Liberty is shopping the rights at around $150 million to $180 million a year.
A deal at those numbers would double what it earns from ESPN currently.
ESPN had the chance to negotiate exclusively for a new deal, though they walked away.
Possible suitors Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox, Amazon, and NBC do not appear eager to meet the reported price range.
Research firm Ampere Analysis estimates that F1’s U.S. rights package is worth more than $100 million annually.
The report states that the F1 TV service could potentially be bundled with the rights to air the coverage, likely creating a one-stop shop for F1 content at a specific media brand.
ESPN remains a contender for potentially retaining the rights, although the company would likely require indications that the sport would attract users to subscribe to their ESPN Plus platform.
Netflix has seemingly appeared to be the most likely suitor based on the established relationship between Liberty and Netflix. The smash hit Drive to Survive airs exclusively on Netflix.
The challenge with an F1 media rights deal for Netflix is that 75% of F1 fans already subscribe to the streaming giant, based on data from Ampere.
The potential growth in subscriptions is low for the company, but it could provide an avenue for customer retention and make the platform a hub for F1.
Overall, Liberty will need to capitalize on its popularity in the U.S. to secure subscriptions with whatever company acquires its rights.
The rising hype for F1 in America is at an all-time high, with the impending F1 movie starring Brad Pitt set to grace screens in June.
Nonetheless, there are significant challenges for the sport to attract viewers in America, particularly because the races begin early in the morning.
With improved advertising, the sport can overcome this obstacle, particularly if the company that acquires the rights invests in making the race times known.
NBC Sports has found success with the Premier League in America, even though it airs at incredibly early times.
While soccer is a bigger sport than F1, there is still potential for viewers to tune into the incredibly early start time for races in the Middle East and Europe.
