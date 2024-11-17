'Like a Second Father': Kimi Antonelli on His Relationship with Toto Wolff
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the 17-year-old Italian racing prodigy, has opened up about his close relationship with Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, describing the Austrian as "like a second father" to him. This insight offers a glimpse into the nurturing environment Mercedes has created for its young talent and highlights the personal investment Wolff has made in the young driver's development.
Antonelli's journey with Mercedes began in 2018 when he was just 12 years old. The young driver recalls the moment with emotion:
"I signed with the Mercedes Academy in Monaco 2018, Toto Wolff invited me and my father. And I remember with emotion seeing the FP1 next to Totò inside the box," he told Gazzetta. The relationship between Antonelli and Wolff has grown significantly since then. "I have a great relationship with him, he's like a second father to me, he even scolded me recently because I was a bit naughty."
Wolff's support extends beyond just professional guidance. Antonelli revealed that during challenging times, he turns to Wolff for advice and reassurance.
"In difficult moments I ask him for advice and he always looks for a way to give me confidence," Antonelli explained. He shared a specific instance where Wolff's intervention proved crucial: "After the disappointing qualifying in Silverstone I called him because it was a bit of a tough time. We talked a lot and that conversation gave me back my confidence, and the next day I won and it was really nice to see him under the podium."
The team's faith in Antonelli is evident in their decision to fast-track his career, moving him directly from Formula Regional to Formula 2, bypassing Formula 3. This rapid progression will see him stepping up to Formula 1 with Mercedes next season, filling the seat vacated by Lewis Hamilton.
Despite the pressure and expectations, Antonelli remains grounded.
"I didn't plan on coming to F2 and winning everything, I was always aware that the jump from Formula Regional would be very challenging and I was aware that I had a lot to learn, which I am still doing."
Antonelli credits Mercedes and Wolff for his personal development: "This year, I've been developing a lot as a person and I've done a lot of training with Mercedes. Recently, I've had some mental coaches, just to talk a little bit about post-race weekends and before race weekends – and also how to manage this pressure."
As Antonelli continues to make waves in Formula 2 and prepares for potential Formula 1 opportunities, his relationship with Wolff remains a cornerstone of his development. The young driver's gratitude is evident:
"I'm glad to be with them and hopefully we can have a good future together."