Logan Sargeant Hints At 'Time Away' From F1 In Last Season With Williams
Williams driver Logan Sargeant expressed his need for a break from Formula 1 and plans to make the most of the summer break. As the sole American on the grid, Sargeant revealed he is exploring his future options, given that this is his final year with the Grove-based team. Despite this, he remains open to various opportunities, preferring to take things as they come.
With Sargeant all set to be replaced by Carlos Sainz, the 23-year-old driver has been on the lookout for other opportunities after a difficult season at Williams. In the Drivers' Standings, he rests in P20 and is among the only three drivers yet to score their first point.
Team Principal James Vowles extended Logan Sargeant's contract last year to bolster the young driver's chances of advancing his position on the grid. However, with Sargeant failing to make the desired impact, Carlos Sainz has been announced as his replacement for the 2025 season. In response, Sargeant intends to work closely with his manager to pursue negotiations with other suitable teams and explore new opportunities.
Speaking to the media after the Belgian Grand Prix, he was asked if he decided to use the summer break to determine his career path for the future. He said:
“I have no idea.
“Conversations will be had [referring to negotiations his manager has entered into].
“Whether that means we have anything or not is a very different question.
“For sure, I’ll try and get a bit of direction — but whether that amounts to anything, I’m not sure.”
Sargeant addressed the need to take time off during the summer break after going through 14 Grands Prix at a stretch. He said:
“In the end, I think it’s important for me to take a bit of time off as well.
“It’s hard enough to go the whole year without really stopping, so I think it is important to get a certain amount of time away from it completely.
“So I’ll put a bit more weight on [my manager’s] shoulders to figure it out — but no, I’m sure conversations will be had. Just what, I don’t know yet.”
The Williams driver expressed his dislike of having raced on the backfoot this season but emphasized that it is looking better as the rounds progress. However, he chooses to take things as they appear instead of planning too much. He said:
“I think the bit that’s been tough this year is just how many races we haven’t had the same opportunity.
“That’s not always nice, to show up on a race weekend and know you’re on the back foot — especially when you’re against 19 of the other best drivers in the world.
“It’s really hard to be able to make much happen in that instance. So of course, I would have liked a cleaner run at it through these first 14 races, but in the end, it’s like I said: It’s been looking better and better round after round, and [I’ll] just keep focusing on what I’m doing, and we’ll see where we go.”
Sargeant then revealed differences within the team that make Grand Prix weekends tricky for him. He added:
“But for the moment, it’s just, you know, carry on as we’re doing.
“I think one of the bits that’s tricky is because we still have these very small differences, I come to these weekends, and ultimately, the truth is that I have to draw a tenth [or] over a tenth quicker to be a thousandth quicker.
“So there’s still these little differences which make my life a little but more tricky.”