Logan Sargeant Offers Health Update After Huge Dutch GP Crash
Logan Sargeant, the American Formula 1 driver for Williams, crashed during the third free practice session at Zandvoort, just ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying. The incident, which led to significant damage to his FW45 car and a session-halting red flag, occurred just 15 minutes into FP3 at the notoriously challenging Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands.
The sequence leading up to the crash saw Sargeant lose control after his car veered onto the grass at Turn 4, spun out of control, became airborne, and landed heavily, briefly catching fire. Quick action by track marshals extinguished the flames, and Sargeant was able to exit the car unaided and was promptly checked by medical personnel.
Physically, Sargeant was left with no serious injuries, only a few bruises, accordin gto an update from the driver. However, the psychological impact was significant. He described the mental toll the incident took:
"I feel okay, a little bit sore, but I'm alright. Mentally, obviously, it's a huge blow."
Reflecting on the incident, he took responsibility for the error that led to the crash:
"Well, what happened is exactly what I thought happened. I just touched the kerb, and I didn't want to pull the car off of that too quickly to avoid what ended up happening. But the second I touched the grass, that was it, so I needed to pull it off a little before the grass."
Due to not being able to join qualifying with the car in a state of disrepair, Sargeant is set to start the upcoming race from the pit lane, and he remains hopeful about his chances.
"It is what it is. I just need to get on with it. It's my mistake, I'll take that. It was a small mistake with a big consequence. But most importantly, I'm okay and that the car can get fixed up. We're obviously on the back foot, but see what we can do tomorrow, you never know what can happen."
To make matters worse, the Grove outfit has faced a double blow this weekend. Their driver, Alex Albon, was disqualified from qualifying after his car's floor was found to be outside the FIA's regulatory volume. The team is currently investigating Albon's disqualification, with them providing this update:
"Unfortunately, Alex has been disqualified from Qualifying today due to his floor body being outside the regulatory volume set by the FIA. We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome and will be carrying out a thorough investigation and will provide an update soon."