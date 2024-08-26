Logan Sargeant Replacement Drivers Offered By Red Bull And Mercedes
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggested Mick Schumacher as the driver for Williams to have in place of Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the season, while Red Bull chief Christian Horner has shown a willingness to loan reserve driver Liam Lawson on certain conditions for the upcoming race weekends. The statements arrive after Sargeant's mistake caused a huge accident on Saturday, the biggest among many witnessed this season.
While Sargeant was offered another chance to prove his racing prowess this season, the American driver has failed to secure even a single point thus far. On the contrary, a series of crashes this season involving him and his Williams FW46 F1 car have catapulted the team's expenses to a great extent.
Saturday's FP3 crash was the most extreme in recent times, where the car was destroyed beyond repair for the qualifying session at Zandvoort. At Turn 4, Sargeant went over a patch of wet grass, causing his car to lose traction and spin violently before it crashed into the barriers.
The sheer force knocked his car back onto the track, only for the rear section to catch fire moments later. Fortunately, the 23-year-old driver managed to escape unhurt, but the car was in bad shape. Eventually, the team fixed his car for Sunday's Grand Prix while ensuring it saved enough spare parts for Alex Albon's FW46, in case a need arose during the weekend.
Team principal James Vowles has always been accommodating of Sargeant, pushing him to improve as a racing driver despite his contract ending toward the year-end. But with Sargeant showing no signs of improvement yet, the team boss recently hinted that all options were open for Williams if he did not show consistent results.
Wolff and Horner offered their suggestions in the scenario where Williams intended to replace Sargeant before the end of this contract. When the Mercedes chief was asked if he would be happy to see Schumacher race for Williams, he told the media:
“I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance, because we haven’t seen the real Mick.
“You’re not winning F4, F3, and F2 and you’re underperforming in Formula 1. I think he deserves a chance. I think the opportunity with Williams is something that we would be cheering for.”
While Horner emphasized that it was a question more suited to Williams, he agreed to loan Lawson on certain conditions. He added:
“It would depend on which terms, and if we needed him back, that we could have him back quite quickly.
“But certainly, if they needed a driver next weekend, you know, we’d be open to that – but that’s a Williams question rather than one for us to answer.”