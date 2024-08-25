Logan Sargeant Replacement Identified As He Responds To Williams Departure - 'Couldn't Care Less'
Williams driver Logan Sargeant has responded to speculation over his departure from the team in the near future, saying that he "couldn't care less" about the rumors that appear almost every week. However, if team principal James Vowles does take a bold call, Williams junior driver Franco Colapinto has been identified as a potential replacement.
Williams arrived for the Dutch GP at Zandvoort with much confidence, considering the performance upgrades in store for the FW46 F1 car, which raised the expectation of elevating at least one of the two drivers into the points zone. However, a series of significant setbacks saw the team grapple with challenges throughout the weekend, including a huge crash from the American that stopped him from qualifying at Zandvoort.
Sargeant was given another chance ahead of the current season to prove himself by delivering performances that would justify his position in the team. The American driver scored just one point in the 22-race season last year. Unfortunately, with 11 races ticked off this year, he has yet to score his first point.
The most severe incident leading up to the Dutch GP occurred during FP3 at Zandvoort on Saturday. Sargeant was involved in an intense crash at Turn 4, where his FW46 slid over the wet grass, spun violently, and slammed into the barriers. The impact was so forceful that the wrecked car was thrust back onto the track, with the rear section catching fire. Fortunately, Sargeant escaped unhurt.
With the car heavily damaged, the mechanics were only able to get it ready for Sunday's Grand Prix. However, the team's concerns didn't end there. A shortage of spare parts meant that using them on Sargeant's car would leave none available for Alex Albon, the team's stronger driver, should an issue arise later in the weekend.
The events that followed until Saturday added to questions about Sargeant's future in Williams, and the chances of him being ousted before the end of his contract after the current season. Responding to the rumors, he told GPBlog.com:
"No, I hear them every weekend, so it's nothing new. No, I couldn't care less."
While Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been linked to a seat with the Brackley outfit as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for 2025, it is unlikely he will be considered by Williams unless Mercedes decides to sign another driver.
However, Colapinto is one name that has come to the forefront, as he turned 18 today, meaning that he won't need an exclusive exemption to obtain a Formula 1 super license if promoted to the premier class of motorsport.
As for Albon, the Thai-British driver started from the pitlane after his P8 qualifying result was disqualified due to an FIA ruling on his car's floor being too wide, but he managed to finish the race in 14th.