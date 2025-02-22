Logan Sargeant Rumored to Be Retiring From Motorsport After Losing Seat
Logan Sargeant is rumoured to be leaving motorsport after losing his seat with the IDEC SPORT team. This is surprising as Sargeant had recently joined closed-wheel racing, announcing this success just a few months ago.
The IDEC SPORT team recently revealed that Sargeant will not compete in the 2025 season with them. This departure comes after the American driver had shown promise, despite not finding his career in motorsport to come as easily as he'd hoped.
In a statement, the IDEC SPORT team said the following:
"Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to step away from the sport to pursue other interests, IDEC SPORT and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days. We wish Logan all the best in his projects."
The announcement comes as a surprise given that Sargeant had preparations underway to drive alongside Jamie Chadwick and Mathys Jaubert in the 2025 European Le Mans Series (ELMS) with the team.
Sargeant's motorsport career has seen several turns. He made his entry into Formula 1 in 2023 with the Williams team, becoming the first American in the series since Alexander Rossi in 2015. Over his two-season F1 career, he unfortunately managed to score just a single point, secured during his home race in Austin. A difficult 2024 season, including a incident in Australia, led to his replacement by Franco Colapinto after 15 races.
Before his endeavor in Formula 1, Sargeant made his mark in lower leagues, taking the 7th position in the Formula 3 Championship in 2021, a success that earned him a spot in the Williams Driver Academy. With a commendable showing in Formula 2, where he finished 4th in 2022, Sargeant secured his place on the F1 grid. However, despite his potential, consistent results eluded him.
Sargeant sought alternative opportunities in motorsport following his F1 career. In late 2024, he tested an IndyCar with Meyer Shank Racing, turning in an impressive third-fastest time. Yet, with the team's lineup already set, Sargeant found himself without a seat.
On top of this, rumors preceding this year's developments suggested that he might have been a candidate for the Prema team, expected to debut in IndyCar in 2025. Unfortunately for Sargeant, that opportunity was filled by Robert Shwartzman.
Without concrete options in the American racing scene, Sargeant initially returned to ELMS with IDEC SPORT, via Genesis Magma Racing's program. Genesis, preparing for an FIA World Endurance Championship entry by 2026, serves as a springboard for drivers to possibly reach LMDh prototype racing. This transition could have been an ideal path for Sargeant to explore a new dimension of his racing alongside esteemed drivers like Chadwick. However, it appears that Sargeant has now decided on a different path outside of racing.
