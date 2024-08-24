Logan Sargeant Suffers Horrific Crash During Dutch FP3 Casting Doubt On Qualifying Appearance
Logan Sargeant has suffered a severe crash that has jeopardised his participation in the qualifying round later today. Thankfully, the American driver is out of the car and has confirmed he is okay but the Williams team will have a lot of repair work to do. The crash occurred roughly 15 minutes into FP3, putting a red flag on the session.
Sargeant, piloting the Williams FW45, lost control after his vehicle veered onto the grass at Turn 4 causing the car to spin out of control, becoming temporarily airborne before crashing down with tremendous force. The car caught fire, sending marshals into prompt action to manage the blaze. Fortunately, Sargeant was able to exit the car unassisted and confirmed to on-site medical personnel that he was unharmed.
The session was immediately red-flagged, halting further activity on the track as crews worked diligently to clear the wreckage and ensure the safety of the circuit. The swift response by the track marshals ensured that the fire on Sargeant’s Williams FW45 was extinguished quickly, preventing any further damage or danger.
However, the likelihood of Sargeant participating in the qualifying session later that day has been significantly reduced due to the extensive damage sustained by his vehicle. With just three hours left before qualifying, the Williams team faces a monumental task in preparing the car to meet race standards.