Logan Sargeant's Rise to F1 Stardom: The Billionaire Connection

Williams driver Logan Sargeant will be joining the grid for his rookie season in 2023 and as he rises to fame, it seems he is not the only famous member of the Sargeant family.

Sargeant's uncle Harry Sargeant, who is a former fighter pilot and officer in the United States Marine Corps, has since gone on to operate a multibillion conglomerate of oil companies, which includes Sargeant trading which his father started.

The reported billionaire has been caught up in some controversy, though. He made headlines for allegedly being involved with aiding Donald Trump in his political campaign. Harry Sargeant was also wrapped up in reports of a £74 million from iNews regarding a sex tape which a senior executive for Burford Capital had been accused of trading papers for.

Hopefully Logan's time in F1 will not be as controversial. He joins Williams after the team revealed they were parting ways with Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi at the end of 2022. The team then went on to announce at the Austin Grand Prix that they had offered the seat to Sargeant on the proviso he could get sufficient points on his super licence by the end of the Formula 2 season.

Sargeant will be the first American driver to join the grid since 2015. As the sport has been growing in popularity in the US since the release of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive', the young American driver is sure to bring more fans to the sport.

Although his uncle is a billionaire, it doesn't seem like Sargeant has relied on him to get where he is today. He recently spoke about the influence his parents have had on his career, saying his father has a "business mindset". He explained: