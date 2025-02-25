London Court Announces First Hearing For Felipe Massa's Lawsuit Against FIA, FOM And Former F1 CEO
Months after former F1 driver Felipe Massa filed a lawsuit with the London Superior Court of Justice against ex-F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, the FIA, and Formula One Management (FOM), the court has scheduled the first hearing for October 28-31.
Massa has been fighting for the 2008 world championship title, claiming it was tainted by manipulation and conspiracy. He is disputing the outcome of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, which significantly influenced the championship result. Massa argues that the FIA failed to uphold its regulations by not investigating Nelson Piquet Jr.'s deliberate crash, which, if properly reviewed, could have secured him the title. SI on F1 reported in March 2024 that Massa's damage claims could be valued at £150 million.
It is alleged that Piquet Jr. crashed deliberately to favor his then Renault teammate Fernando Alonso. The turn of events led Massa's Ferrari team to hasten the pit stop. In the process, his team mistakenly released his car from the pit stop with the fuel hose still attached. Despite starting from pole position, the error caused Massa to attract a penalty, which dropped him to 13th place. This race contributed to the loss of his championship to Lewis Hamilton by just one point.
Now though, a post by Motorsport.com on X states that the case will be heard in court in October, with representatives from the FIA, FOM, and Bernie Ecclestone set to attend to address the legal aspects.
Motorsport.com reported that Massa's legal action does not intend to strip Hamilton of his maiden F1 title or claim the championship for himself. Instead, he is pursuing damages, arguing that the FIA and F1's mishandling of the situation cost him financially. The court papers state that missing out on the title led to the loss of a €2 million (£1.7 million) bonus, reduced earning potential in the following years as a driver and in other motorsport roles, and diminished sponsorship and commercial opportunities.
Massa is not only seeking financial compensation but also a formal acknowledgment from the FIA that it violated its own regulations by failing to investigate the Singapore crash. He argues that had the FIA followed proper protocol, the race results would have been adjusted or annulled, ultimately making him the rightful 2008 champion.
The report further states that Massa claims Ecclestone knowingly ignored regulatory provisions by choosing not to act and argues that FOM and the FIA conspired to suppress the Singapore crash to avoid a scandal. He insists the FIA should have conducted a proper investigation at the time, even if it meant postponing the end-of-season FIA Gala.