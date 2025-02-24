Lululemon Announces F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton As Brand Ambassador
Active-wear brand lululemon has introduced seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton as their latest brand ambassador.
Lululemon has seen rapid growth, boosting its market value to $43.58 billion in 2025. The brand, known initially for yoga wear, has expanded its reach into broader athletic and lifestyle categories, including menswear.
The British driver will work closely with lululemon's innovation, design, and development teams, providing insights for future product lines. These collections are anticipated to reflect both high performance and Hamilton's unique style. Also, Hamilton's Mission 44 Foundation aligns well with lululemon's Centre for Social Impact.
The upcoming "No Holding Back" campaign will spotlight lululemon's latest men's training apparel, with Hamilton taking center stage. This marks lululemon's first major move into motorsports.
Hamilton shared his thoughts, stating in a press release provided to F1 on SI:
“lululemon product is such high quality, looks amazing and ultimately delivers the performance I need it to.
“I’m excited to partner with a brand that embraces a holistic approach to wellness. Together we want to inspire our communities to be the best versions of themselves.”
Nikki Neuburger, Lululemon's Chief Brand & Product Activation Officer, noted:
“I'm thrilled to welcome Lewis to the lululemon collective as our newest ambassador. Lewis is a game-changer in every sense of the word. His relentless commitment to performance, wellbeing and impact align completely with what we stand for at lululemon.
“We’re excited to partner with him to innovate, inspire, and create positive change together.”
Hamilton is set to join a diverse group of lululemon ambassadors, including stars from various sports such as PGA golfers, tennis professionals, NFL, NBA, and NHL players. This partnership not only gives lululemon a foothold in motorsport but also signals a new direction in their marketing strategy, focusing on regions with a high interest in Formula 1, like Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Both Hamilton and lululemon advocate for sustainability. Hamilton, known for his vegan lifestyle and environmental causes, pairs well with lululemon's efforts to use more sustainable methods and materials in production.
This comes ahead of Hamilton's first season with Ferrari. Pre-season testing is set to take place in Bahrain this week from 26 to 28 February. The season will then officially start with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.
