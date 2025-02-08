Major 'Drive to Survive' Announcement Leaves Fans Emotional - 'I'm Not Crying, You Are'
Netflix has delighted fans with the announcement of Season 7 of 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive', revealing that the latest installment will drop on March 7. This eagerly anticipated season will give an inside look at the 2024 Formula 1 championship, providing viewers with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the drama both on and off the track. However, the announcement has left some fans emotional as it is likely going to feature Daniel Ricciardo's exit from the sport.
Since its debut in 2019, 'Drive to Survive' has played a crucial role in Formula 1's growth, particularly in the United States. Produced by Box to Box Films, the series has been applauded for its ability to attract a younger audience, helping to broaden Formula 1's fanbase globally.
Ricciardo quickly became a fan favorite through 'Drive to Survive' for his infectious smile and hilarious personality. However, the Australian driver was replaced mid-season at VCARB with Liam Lawson. Fans were in uproar at the time for the lack of send off for the eight-time Grand Prix winner as the team did not make anything of it.
Anticipating the moment being part of the upcoming season, fans have been sharing their reactions to Reddit. They have posted:
"Sorry to say that I’ve been mentally preparing for the Danny Ric retirement episode. Sad time ahead I think." [sic]
"I'll bet we will see that last lap from the cockpit view from beginning to end."
"The show began with Danny narrating so it would be cool to have a send off for him for the final episode of this upcoming season."
"I'm not crying, its sweat baby, athletes sweat."
"I'm not crying, you're crying. (I'm crying too)."
"He’s one of the big reasons I started to watch F1. I really like Danny on DtS so I started watching the races. There will be tears during his retirement episode."
